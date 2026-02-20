7bet Sign Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets - February 2026

Claiming the 7bet Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

Bettors can earn £10 in free bets within minutes by signing up to 7bet, placing a bet of at least £10 with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), and using the code WFB10.

With few qualifying requirements and flexibility on how the free bet is spent, 7bet’s sign-up offer is a great opportunity to explore an emerging sportsbook with dozens of positive reviews.

Bettors should follow these steps to ensure they redeem the offer without complications: Select the green “Claim” button at the top of the page. Choose “Create Account” to start registering with 7bet. Once your account is set up, enter the promo code WFB10 and make an initial deposit of at least £10. Place a wager of £10 or more at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0), either as a single bet or an accumulator. Before confirming your bet, switch on the “Qualify for Bonus” toggle. After the qualifying bet is settled, a £10 bonus will be added to your account. The free bet is valid for five days, cannot be withdrawn as cash, and carries a maximum return of £100.

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use 7bet’s Free Bets on

A North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal is the standout Premier League fixture this weekend. The rivals meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 16:30 on Sunday.

Igor Tudor, who was appointed as Spurs boss on February 17th, would win the support of many supporters if he derailed Arsenal’s title charge on his opening match in the dugout.

Arteta’s team will anxiously watch the outcome of Manchester City vs Newcastle United the evening before.

Manchester City are chasing Arsenal for the title, and may have a psychological advantage on the top-placed side, having overturned a point-deficit against the Gunners to win the 22/23 and 23/24 league titles.

City won both of their legs against Newcastle in the EFL Cup earlier this year, and will be confident of completing a third victory against the Tyneside club in just over a month.

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, each of whom are battling for qualification to next season’s Champions League, have must-win games against lower-ranked opposition.

On Saturday, at 15:00, Villa hosts 15th-placed Leeds, while Chelsea welcomes 19th-placed Burnley to Stamford Bridge. The following day, Liverpool travel to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, and on Monday evening, Manchester United have a reasonably tricky fixture against 8th-placed Everton.

Other Premier League fixtures across the weekend include Brentford vs Brighton, West Ham vs Bournemouth, Crystal Palace vs Wolves, and Sunderland vs Fulham.

Analysing the 7bet Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

Sky Bet, bet365, and Paddy Power, among dozens of notable sportsbooks, offer more lucrative sign-up offers, often exceeding £35 in value.

Yet, many experienced bettors have already redeemed the market’s most generous sign-up offers, limiting their opportunities to earn free bets.

Among smaller or emerging sportsbooks, including Luckland, DragonBet, and Star Sports, bettors must place a qualifying wager that exceeds the free bet return. ‘Bet £15, Get £10’ sign-up offers are not uncommon.

7bet’s offer, which earns bettors a free bet equal to their qualifying wager, outperforms most comparatively sized sportsbooks.

Given the low risks associated with the offer’s £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), the promotion is equally as beneficial to newcomer bettors who want to explore an upcoming platform as it is to seasoned users.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. 7bet Bet £10, Get £10 100% WFB10 2. bet365 Bet £10, Get £30 300% GOAL30 3. Paddy Power Bet £5, Get £20 400% N/A 4. Luckland Bet £15, Get £10 66.67% N/A

2. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

Top 3 7bet Existing Customer Football Offers

The UKGC-licensed sportsbook offers more than a generous sign-up offer; its existing customer offers are likely to encourage bettors to continue with the platform after their free bets have expired.

Bore Draw Money Back

Unless bettors have backed a 0-0 draw, full-time score bets that end goalless are so anticlimactic that it can feel like 90 minutes have been wasted. Fortunately, 7bet returns stakes on goalless draws on selected markets, including full-time, correct score, and first goalscorer.

0% Margin Feature

Making long-term profits on gambling sites is challenging, partially due to the margins, often exceeding 7%, offered by sportsbooks, meaning bettors do not receive odds that reflect actual probability.

However, 7bet offers 0% margins on selected football markets – a feature that makes the 2020-founded sportsbook feel fair and in touch with its customer base.

ACCA Boost Feature

ACCA Boost features are not uncommon across prominent sportsbooks in the UK, and 7bet’s iteration is competitive with the most lucrative promotions. All accumulators, which include at least three legs, each with odds of 1.30 or greater, receive boosted odds.

The extent to which odds are boosted depends on the number of legs that are selected. Accumulators with three legs are boosted by 2%, a figure which gradually increases up to 75% when 16 legs or more are selected.

7bet Sign-Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Low qualifying wager Comparatively smaller free bet total Few restrictions on free bets Five-day expiry date

7bet’s £10 sign-up offer isn’t going to feature on lists discussing the top ten strongest introductory promotions in the UK; there are several alternatives that greatly exceed its value.

Having said that, there are few notable drawbacks to 7bet’s offer. A £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) is not overly risky, particularly when it’s compared to the offers provided by comparatively sized sportsbooks.

Free bets are distributed when the qualifying wager is settled. Unlike several rival offers, free bets have few limits on the type of sports or markets that they can be wagered on. All sports markets, excluding virtual sports, horse racing & greyhounds, are eligible for the offer.

Bettors can spend the entirety of their £10 free bet on a Premier League market, or choose from one of the platform’s additional 34 sports compatible with the offer.

Free bets expire after five days. Most sportsbooks apply a seven-day limit on free bet tokens, so 7bet’s terms and conditions can feel constrictive to bettors who are used to spending time considering their options before placing wagers.

However, several Premier League and Champions League matches are often played within a five-day period. Bettors who time their sign-up offer strategically will have numerous options to spend their free bets on.

Our Experience with 7bet

The highly-rated Lithuanian sportsbook launched in the UK in 2024 with dozens of positive reviews. As such, I decided to redeem its £10 sign-up offer and test its overall function.

Considering rival sportsbooks offer upwards of £30 in free bets, the £10 distributed by 7bet did feel slightly constrictive. Nonetheless, my £10 qualifying wager was successful, earning me returns of £23, and the free bets were applied to my account almost immediately afterwards.

I chose to spend the entirety of my free bet on a Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League wager, which became unsuccessful in the dying seconds. Having been impressed with the presentation of 7bet’s desktop platform, I decided to continue betting on the platform.

The sportsbook’s interpretation of ACCA Boost, which is offered by many rival sportsbooks, was competitive with many of the industry’s more established names.

None of my wagers ended in goalless draws; as such, I did not receive my stake returned at any point while gambling on the platform. Still, the feature provided insurance and allowed me to take slightly greater risks on games that I expected to be tight and cagey.

The overall platform runs smoothly, without delays disturbing my live betting service. I did not need to contact 7bet’s customer service team at any point during my time on the platform. However, the sportsbook offers an impressive 6 AM – 10 PM live chat service, along with numerous safer gambling tools.

7bet Payment Methods

7bet offers fast payouts and no withdrawal fees on several payment methods, including Apple Pay, PayPal, and Visa.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa £0 £10 £5,000 Immediately Apple Pay £0 £10 £5,000 Immediately PayPal £0 £10 £5,000 Immediately

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa £0 £10 £2,000 Up to three working days Apple Pay £0 £10 £5,000 1-2 hours PayPal £0 £10 £5,000 1-2 hours

7bet Sign Up Offer Summary

There’s lots to like about 7bet and its £10 sign-up offer, which is simple and can be redeemed in minutes. Bettors must place a £10 qualifying wager with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00) to unlock a free bet of an equal amount.

The free bet can be used on football markets and additional sports, excluding horse racing, greyhounds, and virtual sports. A £10 sign-up offer is modest in comparison to alternative promotions on the market, but it functions as an introductory period to a strong, emerging sportsbook.

The Lithuanian gambling company is fair, as evidenced by its 0% margin feature, and cares about its customer base. Customer support and safer gambling tools meet the standards set by prominent sportsbooks, including bet365 and Sky Bet.

Its desktop platform is decorated in a dark colour wave, but that does not deter its visibility or make it less navigable. Champions League and Premier League markets are displayed on the platform’s home page, while more niche selections can be found in seconds along the left-hand side of the screen.

Overall, the platform runs smoothly and features few notable drawbacks.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £10 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3.5 / 5 Payment Methods 4 / 5

7bet Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I qualify for the 7bet £10 free bet offer?

Sign up for a new account, deposit at least £10, enter the promo code WFB10, place a £10 bet at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), and toggle “Qualify for Bonus” before confirming your wager.

What are the minimum deposit and odds requirements for the 7bet sign-up promotion?

You must deposit a minimum of £10 and place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of at least 1/1 (2.00).

How long do I have to use the £10 free bet once it has been credited?

The free bet is valid for five days from the date it is issued and will expire if not used within that period.

Which sports and markets are eligible for the 7bet free bet offer?

The free bet can be used on most sports and markets available on the platform, excluding horse racing, greyhounds, and virtual sports.

How does 7bet’s “Bet £10, Get £10” deal compare to other UK sportsbook welcome bonuses?

While the £10 bonus is smaller than some major competitors’ offers, it matches the qualifying stake, carries relatively low risk, and compares favourably to many similarly sized or emerging sportsbooks.

+