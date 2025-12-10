10bet Sign-Up Offer: £50 Welcome Bonus for December 2025

Claiming the 10bet Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

10bet’s sign-up offer, worth up to £50 is unique.

Each bettor who takes advantage of the bookmaker’s promotion receives 100% of their initial deposit up to £50 as bonus funds.

Signing up and depositing funds with 10bet takes minutes. Our step-by-step guide will help you redeem the sign up offer without any complications:

Visit the 10bet Sportsbook through the link provided above. Click the ‘Join Now’ button at the top right of the homepage. Fill in your personal details, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Provide your phone number, postcode, and home address. Select a username and password. Enter the promo code 'SPORT'. Complete the account registration process. Make an initial deposit of at least £15. Receive a 100% bonus of up to £50 on your first deposit. To claim the full bonus, deposit £50. Wager the combined total of your deposit and bonus 8 times before you can withdraw. Bonus funds cannot be cashed out and will expire after 60 days.

This Week's Footballing Action with 10bet

Most of the midweek fixtures are now complete, with Arsenal and Man City still chasing each other at the top of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea dropped further points. Only one match remains tonight to finish off the week’s midweek schedule.

Thursday offers just one Premier League clash at Old Trafford, where Man United host West Ham, while in Italy Lazio take on Parma in the Coppa Italia round of sixteen.

The action continues into Friday across Europe, highlighted by Lille facing Marseille and Mainz taking on Borussia Monchengladbach. Hull vs Middlesbrough is the main fixture in the EFL.

The Premier League resumes at 12.30PM on Saturday as Aston Villa welcome table-topping Arsenal to Villa Park, with five more matches kicking off together at 3PM.

Those matches see Everton against Forest, Newcastle hosting Burnley, City playing Sunderland, Spurs facing Brentford and Chelsea travelling south to meet Bournemouth at the Vitality.

A busy slate of EFL fixtures also takes place at 3PM, with Championship highlights including Bristol City vs Millwall, Ipswich vs Coventry and Southampton vs Birmingham.

League One features Cardiff taking on Huddersfield and Plymouth meeting Huddersfield, while League Two sees Colchester hosting Gillingham.

The FA Cup second round also takes place this weekend, with a host of matches across Saturday and Sunday. The standout ties include Peterborough vs Barnsley, Swindon vs Bolton and Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare.

Saturday’s late kickoff has Leeds hosting Liverpool, with Sunday providing two further games as Brighton face West Ham and Fulham welcome Palace.

Several major European fixtures take place over the weekend, with Spain’s key ties seeing Real Madrid host Celta Vigo and Barcelona travel south to Seville to take on Real Betis.

From Italy, Juventus visit Naples to face title challengers Napoli, while Lazio welcome Bologna to the capital.

In Germany, Stuttgart host Bayern Munich as two of the Bundesliga’s top-six sides clash, while Ligue 1 features PSG hosting Rennes and Toulouse taking on Strasbourg.

10bet's offer of the Week - Football Free Bet

10Bet’s Football Free Bet offer is a straightforward and appealing promotion for football fans looking to get extra value from their wagers during December.

Running from December 1st to December 31st, the offer allows eligible customers to earn a £10 free bet each time they stake £75 on football, up to four times throughout the month.

The requirement to opt in is simple, and once qualified, the free bet is credited the day after the qualifying bet is settled. This structure encourages regular engagement with 10Bet’s football markets while rewarding players with tangible, cashable value that can be used on subsequent bets.

The promotion is designed to be clear and fair, with qualifying bets needing to be placed with real money from the Main Cash Account at minimum odds of 2.0. Notably, certain markets are excluded, such as Draw No Bet and most Handicap markets, and Bet Builder wagers do not contribute to the promotion.

Only one qualifying bet per event is considered, which ensures that players are encouraged to spread their wagers across multiple matches rather than stacking bets on a single fixture.

Bets that are cashed out, voided, cancelled, or placed with existing free bets do not count, which maintains the integrity of the offer and prevents potential abuse.

One of the strongest features of the 10Bet Football Free Bet offer is its flexibility. Free bets are credited in cashable form to the Main Cash Account and are valid for seven days, giving players the freedom to choose when and how to use them.

Winnings from these free bets are also paid out in cash, though the original stake is not returned, which is standard practice for free bet promotions. The free bet is applied automatically before funds from the Main Cash Account when placing a wager, ensuring clarity in usage.

Additionally, it can be used on the “win” portion of Each-Way bets, providing some versatility for players who enjoy a mix of bet types.

The promotion is capped at four free bets per user, which balances rewarding frequent players while keeping the offer sustainable for 10Bet. While the terms are clear and reasonable, users should note that eligibility is at 10Bet’s discretion, and certain restrictions on stakes, markets, and odds may apply to maintain fair play.

Overall, this offer is an attractive incentive for football bettors during the busy December schedule. By rewarding consistent wagering with free bets that are easy to use and cashable, 10Bet’s Football Free Bet promotion adds both excitement and tangible value to the betting experience.

It is particularly suited for regular football bettors who want to maximize returns without additional risk.

Analysing 10bet’s Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

10bet’s sign up offer is one of the most unique you’re going to come across, with their sign up offer coming in the form of a deposit match.

They’re one of the only UK bookmakers to offer a deposit-match as their new customer promotion, with this allowing you to claim £50 in bonus funds from a £50 deposit, with the bonus amount on offer here being the best amongst all UK bookmakers.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. 10bet 100% Deposit Match up to £50 100% SPORT 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% BETFRED50 3. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% GOAL30

TC’s: New players. Choose bonus at signup / use code SPORT. Wager deposit+bonus 8x. Max bet = bonus. Deposit used 1st. Early withdrawals void bonus. Valid 60 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+. 18+. New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs New customers only. 7 days to place qualifying bet of £10 at 1/1 (2.0) to receive 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 football, 1 x £10 horse racing & 2 x £10 Bet Builders. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs

10bet Sign Up Offer Review – Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Up to £50 in bonus funds Redemption requires substantial wagering 100% initial stake-to-bonus ratio Bonus funds aren’t quickly withdrawable

On the surface, a 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to £50, rivalling some of the market’s best betting offers, appears to be a tempting prospect.

However, prospective claimants should be wary of the offer’s costly stipulations: to withdraw the bonus, bettors must wager both their deposit and bonus amount eight times across a minimum of 12 qualifying bets.

That means a hefty £800 must be wagered within 60 days to unlock a comparatively modest £50 bonus — a commitment that could deter casual punters.

That said, 10bet’s business model clearly caters to those who deposit and wager substantial sums. This weekend’s “Bet £75, Get £10” promotion for existing customers, among several other incentives aimed at frequent users, underscores the sportsbook’s emphasis on rewarding high-stakes, high-frequency bettors.

For those likely to wager £800 over two months, or £75 over a Bank Holiday weekend, 10bet does offer value. But for casual punters seeking to maximise a modest qualifying bet, there are more accessible and rewarding options available elsewhere.

What sports can I bet on with 10bet?

10bet offer a decent range of sports for players both old and new to bet on, with 27 of them on offer in total, with these listed here:

Football

Horse Racing

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Boxing

Rugby

Rugby League

Baseball

American Football

Basketball

Ice Hockey

Volleyball

Table Tennis

Handball

Snooker

Darts

Cycling

Futsal

Gaelic Football

Hurling

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)

eSports

Politics

Entertainment

Virtual Sports

Specials

Our Experience with 10bet

10bet, with its sign-up offer’s high barriers to entry and a promotional calendar geared towards high-stakes punters, positions itself as something of a luxury bookmaker.

The Maltese firm doesn’t chase volume but instead caters to a loyal, select group who value being rewarded for their consistent wagering.

Nevertheless, 10bet boasts over 1 million registered users globally, with numerous glowing reviews left online.

Curious about the appeal, I put the platform to the test — and I wasn’t disappointed, especially with their app, which was one of the best betting apps around.

The digital experience is among the market’s finest. I was impressed by the slick design, lightning-fast load times, and effortless navigation.

But 10bet isn’t just a sleek exterior. The odds were competitive, the customer service team was outstanding, and there were plenty of football-specific promotions worth taking advantage of.

10bet Payment Methods

In line with 10bet’s premium feel, the bookmaker provides an impressive range of payment methods with fast withdrawal times.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 £50,000 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 £50,000 Instant PayPal Free £10 £50,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £1 £35,000 1-2 Working Days Apple Pay Free £1 £50,000 1-2 Working Days PayPal Free £1 £50,000 1-3 Working Days

10bet Sign Up Offer Summary

10bet’s welcome offer gives new users a 100% matched deposit bonus up to £50, but unlocking the bonus requires wagering the deposit and bonus eight times, totalling a steep £800 in bets within 60 days.

While the offer may appeal to high-stakes bettors, casual punters will likely find better value from more accessible promotions elsewhere.

The bookmaker’s standout features include sleek design, fast-loading site, quality customer service, and competitive odds, alongside attractive existing customer offers like 2-goal lead wins, acca boosts, and seasonal free bet deals.

10bet also provides fast and flexible payment methods, reinforcing its premium feel.

Bookmaker Offer 100% Deposit Match up to £50 Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3 / 5 Payment Methods 4 / 5

Top 3 10bet Existing Customer Offers

If you’re allured by 10bet’s £50 bonus offer and interested in forming a long-standing relationship with the Maltese bookie, you won’t be disappointed by their range of lucrative offers for existing customers.

Here are three of 10bet’s strongest football-related promotions:

2-Goal Lead Counts as a Win

PSG ruthlessly tore apart Aston Villa to give themselves a 2-0 advantage within the opening 20 minutes of their Champions League tie last week but were eventually overturned as Aston Villa went on to win the game 3-2.

Elsewhere, punters who backed the Parisians to see off Villa were left justifiably frustrated by their second-half capitulation — unless they were betting with 10bet.

Their sportsbook’s ‘2-Goal Lead Counts as a Win’ promotion cashes out wins when a punter’s backed team accumulates a 2-goal lead, regardless of the final outcome.

The feature is available on pre-match markets for Premier League, Championship, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League fixtures.

Weekly Free Bets

10bet also runs a number of free bet offers relating to the football events taking place during each week.

These bets will require you to wager a certain amount on specific football leagues/competitions, with you then able to claim free bets if a specific event happens.

An example of one of these offers may be: ‘bet at least £70 on Premier League games between March 1st and March 5th and receive a £10 free bet if Marcus Rashford scores vs Liverpool.

100% Acca Boost

10bet’s Cash Boost promotion offers punters the chance to earn up to 100% extra on their accumulator winnings.

Qualifying for the offer is simple. Place a successful acca bet with three or more selections, each at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5). The more selections in your acca, the higher your potential boost.

Trebles earning a 5% bonus and 15-folds or more netting a whopping 100% boost.

How it breaks down:

Trebles – 5% boost

4-folds – 10%

5-folds – 15%

6 & 7-folds – 20%

8 & 9-folds – 30%

10 & 11-folds – 40%

12-folds – 50%

13-folds – 60%

14-folds – 70%

15+ folds – 100% boost

The boost is applied to punters’ winnings and paid in cash, with a maximum bonus of £5,000.

10bet Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the 10bet sign-up offer for 2025?

New users can receive a 100% deposit match up to £50 by signing up and entering the promo code 'SPORT'.

How do I qualify for the full 10bet bonus?

You must deposit £50 and wager the combined deposit and bonus amount eight times within 60 days.

Is the 10bet bonus easy to withdraw?

No, you need to meet strict wagering requirements totalling up to £800 to access the bonus funds.

Are there promotions for existing 10bet customers?

Yes, 10bet offers regular deals like the 2-Goal Lead win feature, acca boosts, and seasonal free bet offers.

Is 10bet suitable for casual bettors?

Probably not, as the welcome offer favours high-stakes punters willing to wager larger sums.

