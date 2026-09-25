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Premier League

Premier League - Generale

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Premier League, calendario e risultati

sabato 19 settembre
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FIN
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FIN
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FIN
venerdì 9 ottobre
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
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Classifiche

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
V
V
V
V
V
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
S
V
V
V
V
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
V
V
D
S
V
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
V
D
D
D
V
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
V
D
D
V
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Betting spotlight

Betting on Ligue 1 amidst Monaco and Marseille’s differing fortunes
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