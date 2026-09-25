Pubblicità
Pubblicità
+18 | Contenuto Commercial | Si applicano Termini e condizioni | Gioca responsabilmente | Principi pubblicazione editoriali
Premier League
Premier League - Generale
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Premier League, calendario e risultati
Altro
sabato 19 settembre
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Classifiche
Altro
|Pos
|Squadra
|G
|V
|P
|S
|GF
|GS
|+/-
|Pt.
|Forma
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|10
|4
|Brentford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Leeds United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9