Lotofoot
Lucas Hubert

Loto Foot : Résultats en direct et Live score

Voici tous les matchs disponibles sur les grilles Lotofoot de la semaine avec l'estimation des rapports en complément. Pariez dès maintenant !

Livescore : Scores en direct du Loto Foot 7 & 15

Lundi 8 avril (LF 8)

Loto Foot 8 n°38

1 Auxerre Lundi 20h45 Troyes
2 Udinese Lundi 20h45 Inter Milan
3 Santander Lundi 20h30 Ad Alcorcon
4 Otelul Galati Lundi 19h30 DinamoBucarest
5 Brøndby Lundi 19h00 Silkeborg
6 Djurgårdens Lundi 19h10 Häcken
7 Mac.Tel Aviv Lundi 19h30 Maccabi Haifa
8 Casa Pia Lundi 21h15 Estoril Praia

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8

8 sur 8 23,1 €
7 sur 8 4,31 €

Mardi 9 avril (LF 8, LF 12 )

Loto Foot 8 n°39

1 Real Madrid Mardi 21h00 Man. City
2 Arsenal Mardi 21h00 Bayern Munich
3 Southampton Mardi 20h45 Coventry
4 Sheffield Wed. Mardi 20h45 Norwich
5 Plymouth Mardi 20h45 Queens Park R.
6 Preston Mardi 20h45 Huddersfield
7 Millwall Mardi 20h45 Leicester
8 Leeds Utd Mardi 21h00 Sunderland

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8

8 sur 8 47,7 €
7 sur 8 6,55 €

Loto Foot 12 n°40 Pactole 200 000 €

1 Real Madrid Mardi 21h00 Man. City
2 Arsenal Mardi 21h00 Bayern Munich
3 Paris SG Mercredi 21h00 FC Barcelone
4 Atl. Madrid Mercredi 21h00 Dortmund
5 Viktoria Plzen Jeudi 18h45 Fiorentina
6 Olympiakos Jeudi 18h45 Fenerbahce
7 FC Bruges Jeudi 21h00 PAOK Salonique
8 Leverkusen Jeudi 21h00 West Ham
9 Liverpool Jeudi 21h00 Atalanta
10 Milan AC Jeudi 21h00 AS Rome
11 Aston Villa Jeudi 21h00 Lille
12 Benfica Jeudi 21h00 Marseille

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12

12 sur 12 59,0 €
11 sur 12 6,46 €
10 sur 12 1,00 €
9 sur 12 1,00 €
8 sur 12 -

Mercredi 10 avril (LF 7 )

Loto Foot 7 n°55 Pactole 100 000 €

1 Paris SG Mercredi 21h00 FC Barcelone
2 Atl. Madrid Mercredi 21h00 Dortmund
3 West Bromwich Mercredi 21h00 Rotherham
4 Swansea Mercredi 21h00 Stoke City
5 Hull City Mercredi 20h45 Middlesbrough
6 Birmingham Mercredi 20h45 Cardiff
7 Ipswich Mercredi 20h45 Watford

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7

7 sur 7 14,1 €
6 sur 7 2,41 €

Jeudi 11 avril (LF 12, LF 8 )

Loto Foot 12 n°41

1 Benfica Jeudi 21h00 Marseille
2 Milan AC Jeudi 21h00 AS Rome
3 Liverpool Jeudi 21h00 Atalanta
4 Leverkusen Jeudi 21h00 West Ham
5 FC Bruges Jeudi 21h00 PAOK Salonique
6 Viktoria Plzen Jeudi 18h45 Fiorentina
7 Olympiakos Jeudi 18h45 Fenerbahce
8 Aston Villa Jeudi 21h00 Lille
9 Augsburg Vendredi 20h30 Union Berlin
10 Lazio Rome Vendredi 20h45 Salernitana
11 Betis Séville Vendredi 21h00 Celta Vigo
12 Metz Vendredi 21h00 Lens

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12

12 sur 12 43,1 €
11 sur 12 5,17 €
10 sur 12 1,00 €
9 sur 12 1,00 €
8 sur 12 -

Loto Foot 8 n°40 Pactole 150 000 €

1 Benfica Jeudi 21h00 Marseille
2 Milan AC Jeudi 21h00 AS Rome
3 Liverpool Jeudi 21h00 Atalanta
4 Leverkusen Jeudi 21h00 West Ham
5 FC Bruges Jeudi 21h00 PAOK Salonique
6 Viktoria Plzen Jeudi 18h45 Fiorentina
7 Olympiakos Jeudi 18h45 Fenerbahce
8 Aston Villa Jeudi 21h00 Lille

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8

8 sur 8 19,7 €
7 sur 8 3,60 €

Vendredi 12 avril (LF 7)

Loto Foot 7 n°56

1 Metz Vendredi 21h00 Lens
2 Lazio Rome Vendredi 20h45 Salernitana
3 Modène Vendredi 20h30 US Catanzaro
4 Gil Vicente Vendredi 21h15 Sporting
5 Plymouth Vendredi 21h00 Leicester
6 Augsburg Vendredi 20h30 Union Berlin
7 Betis Séville Vendredi 21h00 Celta Vigo

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7

7 sur 7 8,40 €
6 sur 7 1,62 €

Samedi 13 avril (LF 8 , LF 15 )

Loto Foot 8 n°41 Pactole 150 000 €

1 Bordeaux Samedi 19h00 Bastia
2 Quevilly Rouen Samedi 19h00 Auxerre
3 Valenciennes Samedi 19h00 Pau
4 Concarneau Samedi 19h00 Amiens
5 Dunkerque Samedi 19h00 Guingamp
6 Caen Samedi 19h00 Rodez
7 Troyes Samedi 19h00 Paris FC
8 Laval Samedi 19h00 Annecy FC

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8

8 sur 8 99,2 €
7 sur 8 11,8 €

Loto Foot 15 n°21 Pactole 1 000 000 €

1 Rennes Samedi 21h00 Toulouse
2 Lyon Dimanche 20h45 Brest
3 Clermont Dimanche 15h00 Montpellier
4 Le Havre Dimanche 13h00 Nantes
5 Liverpool Dimanche 15h00 Crystal Palace
6 Arsenal Dimanche 17h30 Aston Villa
7 Leverkusen Dimanche 17h30 Werder Brême
8 Bologne Samedi 20h45 AC Monza
9 Naples Dimanche 12h30 Frosinone
10 Udinese Dimanche 18h00 AS Rome
11 Sassuolo Dimanche 15h00 Milan AC
12 Las Palmas Dimanche 14h00 FC Séville
13 Ath. Bilbao Dimanche 18h30 Villarreal
14 Cadix Samedi 21h00 FC Barcelone

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 15

14 sur 14 503,3 €
13 sur 14 18,1 €
12 sur 14 1,82 €
11 sur 14 1,00 €
10 sur 14 -

Dimanche 14 avril (LF 7 , LF 12)

Loto Foot 7 n°57 Pactole 100 000 €

1 Lyon Dimanche 20h45 Brest
2 Clermont Dimanche 15h00 Montpellier
3 Le Havre Dimanche 13h00 Nantes
4 Arsenal Dimanche 17h30 Aston Villa
5 Leverkusen Dimanche 17h30 Werder Brême
6 Ath. Bilbao Dimanche 18h30 Villarreal
7 Sassuolo Dimanche 15h00 Milan AC

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7

7 sur 7 18,8 €
6 sur 7 3,00 €

Loto Foot 12 n°42

1 Lyon Dimanche 20h45 Brest
2 Clermont Dimanche 15h00 Montpellier
3 Liverpool Dimanche 15h00 Crystal Palace
4 Arsenal Dimanche 17h30 Aston Villa
5 Leverkusen Dimanche 17h30 Werder Brême
6 Ath. Bilbao Dimanche 18h30 Villarreal
7 Sassuolo Dimanche 15h00 Milan AC
8 Udinese Dimanche 18h00 AS Rome
9 Inter Milan Dimanche 20h45 Cagliari
10 Benfica Dimanche 21h30 Moreirense
11 Real Sociedad Dimanche 21h00 Almeria
12 West Ham Dimanche 15h00 Fulham

Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12

12 sur 12 21,5 €
11 sur 12 3,15 €
10 sur 12 1,00 €
9 sur 12 1,00 €
8 sur 12 -