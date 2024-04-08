Loto Foot : Résultats en direct et Live score

Livescore : Scores en direct du Loto Foot 7 & 15
Lundi 8 avril (LF 8)
Loto Foot 8 n°38
|1
|Auxerre
|Lundi 20h45
|Troyes
|2
|Udinese
|Lundi 20h45
|Inter Milan
|3
|Santander
|Lundi 20h30
|Ad Alcorcon
|4
|Otelul Galati
|Lundi 19h30
|DinamoBucarest
|5
|Brøndby
|Lundi 19h00
|Silkeborg
|6
|Djurgårdens
|Lundi 19h10
|Häcken
|7
|Mac.Tel Aviv
|Lundi 19h30
|Maccabi Haifa
|8
|Casa Pia
|Lundi 21h15
|Estoril Praia
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8
|8 sur 8
|23,1 €
|7 sur 8
|4,31 €
Mardi 9 avril (LF 8, LF 12 )
Loto Foot 8 n°39
|1
|Real Madrid
|Mardi 21h00
|Man. City
|2
|Arsenal
|Mardi 21h00
|Bayern Munich
|3
|Southampton
|Mardi 20h45
|Coventry
|4
|Sheffield Wed.
|Mardi 20h45
|Norwich
|5
|Plymouth
|Mardi 20h45
|Queens Park R.
|6
|Preston
|Mardi 20h45
|Huddersfield
|7
|Millwall
|Mardi 20h45
|Leicester
|8
|Leeds Utd
|Mardi 21h00
|Sunderland
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8
|8 sur 8
|47,7 €
|7 sur 8
|6,55 €
Loto Foot 12 n°40 Pactole 200 000 €
|1
|Real Madrid
|Mardi 21h00
|Man. City
|2
|Arsenal
|Mardi 21h00
|Bayern Munich
|3
|Paris SG
|Mercredi 21h00
|FC Barcelone
|4
|Atl. Madrid
|Mercredi 21h00
|Dortmund
|5
|Viktoria Plzen
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fiorentina
|6
|Olympiakos
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fenerbahce
|7
|FC Bruges
|Jeudi 21h00
|PAOK Salonique
|8
|Leverkusen
|Jeudi 21h00
|West Ham
|9
|Liverpool
|Jeudi 21h00
|Atalanta
|10
|Milan AC
|Jeudi 21h00
|AS Rome
|11
|Aston Villa
|Jeudi 21h00
|Lille
|12
|Benfica
|Jeudi 21h00
|Marseille
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12
|12 sur 12
|59,0 €
|11 sur 12
|6,46 €
|10 sur 12
|1,00 €
|9 sur 12
|1,00 €
|8 sur 12
|-
Mercredi 10 avril (LF 7 )
Loto Foot 7 n°55 Pactole 100 000 €
|1
|Paris SG
|Mercredi 21h00
|FC Barcelone
|2
|Atl. Madrid
|Mercredi 21h00
|Dortmund
|3
|West Bromwich
|Mercredi 21h00
|Rotherham
|4
|Swansea
|Mercredi 21h00
|Stoke City
|5
|Hull City
|Mercredi 20h45
|Middlesbrough
|6
|Birmingham
|Mercredi 20h45
|Cardiff
|7
|Ipswich
|Mercredi 20h45
|Watford
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7
|7 sur 7
|14,1 €
|6 sur 7
|2,41 €
Jeudi 11 avril (LF 12, LF 8 )
Loto Foot 12 n°41
|1
|Benfica
|Jeudi 21h00
|Marseille
|2
|Milan AC
|Jeudi 21h00
|AS Rome
|3
|Liverpool
|Jeudi 21h00
|Atalanta
|4
|Leverkusen
|Jeudi 21h00
|West Ham
|5
|FC Bruges
|Jeudi 21h00
|PAOK Salonique
|6
|Viktoria Plzen
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fiorentina
|7
|Olympiakos
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fenerbahce
|8
|Aston Villa
|Jeudi 21h00
|Lille
|9
|Augsburg
|Vendredi 20h30
|Union Berlin
|10
|Lazio Rome
|Vendredi 20h45
|Salernitana
|11
|Betis Séville
|Vendredi 21h00
|Celta Vigo
|12
|Metz
|Vendredi 21h00
|Lens
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12
|12 sur 12
|43,1 €
|11 sur 12
|5,17 €
|10 sur 12
|1,00 €
|9 sur 12
|1,00 €
|8 sur 12
|-
Loto Foot 8 n°40 Pactole 150 000 €
|1
|Benfica
|Jeudi 21h00
|Marseille
|2
|Milan AC
|Jeudi 21h00
|AS Rome
|3
|Liverpool
|Jeudi 21h00
|Atalanta
|4
|Leverkusen
|Jeudi 21h00
|West Ham
|5
|FC Bruges
|Jeudi 21h00
|PAOK Salonique
|6
|Viktoria Plzen
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fiorentina
|7
|Olympiakos
|Jeudi 18h45
|Fenerbahce
|8
|Aston Villa
|Jeudi 21h00
|Lille
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8
|8 sur 8
|19,7 €
|7 sur 8
|3,60 €
Vendredi 12 avril (LF 7)
Loto Foot 7 n°56
|1
|Metz
|Vendredi 21h00
|Lens
|2
|Lazio Rome
|Vendredi 20h45
|Salernitana
|3
|Modène
|Vendredi 20h30
|US Catanzaro
|4
|Gil Vicente
|Vendredi 21h15
|Sporting
|5
|Plymouth
|Vendredi 21h00
|Leicester
|6
|Augsburg
|Vendredi 20h30
|Union Berlin
|7
|Betis Séville
|Vendredi 21h00
|Celta Vigo
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7
|7 sur 7
|8,40 €
|6 sur 7
|1,62 €
Samedi 13 avril (LF 8 , LF 15 )
Loto Foot 8 n°41 Pactole 150 000 €
|1
|Bordeaux
|Samedi 19h00
|Bastia
|2
|Quevilly Rouen
|Samedi 19h00
|Auxerre
|3
|Valenciennes
|Samedi 19h00
|Pau
|4
|Concarneau
|Samedi 19h00
|Amiens
|5
|Dunkerque
|Samedi 19h00
|Guingamp
|6
|Caen
|Samedi 19h00
|Rodez
|7
|Troyes
|Samedi 19h00
|Paris FC
|8
|Laval
|Samedi 19h00
|Annecy FC
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 8
|8 sur 8
|99,2 €
|7 sur 8
|11,8 €
Loto Foot 15 n°21 Pactole 1 000 000 €
|1
|Rennes
|Samedi 21h00
|Toulouse
|2
|Lyon
|Dimanche 20h45
|Brest
|3
|Clermont
|Dimanche 15h00
|Montpellier
|4
|Le Havre
|Dimanche 13h00
|Nantes
|5
|Liverpool
|Dimanche 15h00
|Crystal Palace
|6
|Arsenal
|Dimanche 17h30
|Aston Villa
|7
|Leverkusen
|Dimanche 17h30
|Werder Brême
|8
|Bologne
|Samedi 20h45
|AC Monza
|9
|Naples
|Dimanche 12h30
|Frosinone
|10
|Udinese
|Dimanche 18h00
|AS Rome
|11
|Sassuolo
|Dimanche 15h00
|Milan AC
|12
|Las Palmas
|Dimanche 14h00
|FC Séville
|13
|Ath. Bilbao
|Dimanche 18h30
|Villarreal
|14
|Cadix
|Samedi 21h00
|FC Barcelone
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 15
|14 sur 14
|503,3 €
|13 sur 14
|18,1 €
|12 sur 14
|1,82 €
|11 sur 14
|1,00 €
|10 sur 14
|-
Dimanche 14 avril (LF 7 , LF 12)
Loto Foot 7 n°57 Pactole 100 000 €
|1
|Lyon
|Dimanche 20h45
|Brest
|2
|Clermont
|Dimanche 15h00
|Montpellier
|3
|Le Havre
|Dimanche 13h00
|Nantes
|4
|Arsenal
|Dimanche 17h30
|Aston Villa
|5
|Leverkusen
|Dimanche 17h30
|Werder Brême
|6
|Ath. Bilbao
|Dimanche 18h30
|Villarreal
|7
|Sassuolo
|Dimanche 15h00
|Milan AC
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 7
|7 sur 7
|18,8 €
|6 sur 7
|3,00 €
Loto Foot 12 n°42
|1
|Lyon
|Dimanche 20h45
|Brest
|2
|Clermont
|Dimanche 15h00
|Montpellier
|3
|Liverpool
|Dimanche 15h00
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Arsenal
|Dimanche 17h30
|Aston Villa
|5
|Leverkusen
|Dimanche 17h30
|Werder Brême
|6
|Ath. Bilbao
|Dimanche 18h30
|Villarreal
|7
|Sassuolo
|Dimanche 15h00
|Milan AC
|8
|Udinese
|Dimanche 18h00
|AS Rome
|9
|Inter Milan
|Dimanche 20h45
|Cagliari
|10
|Benfica
|Dimanche 21h30
|Moreirense
|11
|Real Sociedad
|Dimanche 21h00
|Almeria
|12
|West Ham
|Dimanche 15h00
|Fulham
Estimation des Rapports* Loto Foot 12
|12 sur 12
|21,5 €
|11 sur 12
|3,15 €
|10 sur 12
|1,00 €
|9 sur 12
|1,00 €
|8 sur 12
|-