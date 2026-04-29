USLPA to protest against USSF in U.S. Open Cup matches

USL players will wear t-shirts calling for professional standards prior to U.S. Open Cup games Tuesday night, in a coordinated effort to put pressure on the U.S. Soccer amid tense negotiations with the league on a Collective Bargaining Agreement. The USLPA has been engaged in talks with the League office for months, and with no deal near, they have decided to take action.