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US Open Cup

US Open Cup Overview

Sam Surridge

Surridge, Schwake heroics secure Open Cup for Nashville

Nashville SC captured the first championship in Tennessee professional sports history on Wednesday night, edging Austin FC 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup final. Sam Surridge’s second-half strike made the difference in a rather testy contest, with Nashville digging deep to protect their lead at Austin's Q2 Stadium and seal a landmark title.

Nashville SCAustin FC
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US Open Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 18 May
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
4
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
2
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
2
FT
pen 4 - 2
Tuesday 19 May
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
1
New York City FC badge
New York City FC
NYC
0
FT
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
0
FT
Tuesday 15 September
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
Orlando City badge
Orlando City
ORL
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
St. Louis City badge
St. Louis City
STL
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AFC Bournemouth crestAFC Bournemouth00000000
2Arsenal crestArsenal00000000
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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