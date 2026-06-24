South Africa vs Korea Republic Predictions: An exit on the cards

Our betting expert expects Korea to show their quality on Thursday and book their place in the Round of 32.

Best predictions for South Africa vs Korea Republic

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals @ -128

Anytime goalscorer - Son Heung-min @ +140

1x2 & BTTS - Korea & no @ +140

All odds are courtesy of US Sportbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

South Africa’s attacking struggles to continue

High-scoring games at this World Cup have been scarce. In the four matches that have been played in Group A, only one produced more than two goals on the day. It’s been a combination of poor attacking play and excellent defensive work, which is what we expect on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana failed to score a goal in two of their last four matches. If they hadn't scored that penalty against Czechia last time out, they may have registered another blank. Clear-cut chances have been difficult to come by for them.

A meeting with Korea Republic does little to suggest a breakthrough in front of goal. Each of South Africa’s last four matches saw the goal count fall short of three. Meanwhile, three of Korea’s last five ended under three goals, which is likely to happen again here.

South Africa vs Korea Republic Prediction 1: Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals @ -128

Backing Son to come out of the drought

Son Heung-min is yet to find the net at this World Cup, but he has come quite close. The LAFC forward had a tough night against Mexico, as he failed to register a single shot at goal. However, he had six shots in Korea’s opening fixture, the most for any player in that match.

After three blanks in a row, the Korean captain is expected to show up against Bafana Bafana. He has led the line in both group fixtures, and there’s no reason for Hong Myung-bo to change things up for the final game. Son has always turned up when it matters. Winning on Thursday morning will dictate Korea’s fate in this competition.

He netted 12 goals in 13 Major League Soccer matches last term, but has yet to get off the mark this season. Son notched up eight assists in 13 appearances this season. He’ll be difficult for the South Africans to contain, which is why he’s our pick to score at some point in the game.

South Africa vs Korea Republic Prediction 2: Anytime goalscorer - Son Heung-min @ +140

Korea’s quality to shine through

Despite losing their last game, Korea are heavy favourites to secure maximum points here. Before that defeat to Mexico, the Asian team had been on a run of three victories on the bounce. With 35 places between the nations in the latest world rankings, we expect Korea to get over the line.

South Africa’s current form doesn’t inspire much confidence. While their draw with Czechia may have felt like a positive result, the reality is that Bafana didn’t do enough to win the game. They’ve now gone seven games without a victory, losing three and drawing four in that run.

Half of their previous four matches saw only one or no teams score on the day. Meanwhile, nine of Korea’s last 10 internationals produced goals for only one team. As a result, backing Korea to shut out South Africa is a realistic option.

South Africa vs Korea Republic Prediction 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Korea & no @ +140

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 0-2 Korea Republic

South Africa 0-2 Korea Republic Goalscorers prediction: Korea Republic: Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in

South Africa’s hope of qualifying for the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time received a timely boost. Bafana Bafana were on the verge of being knocked out of the global showpiece when they were 1-0 down against Czechia. Now, they have a realistic chance of getting out of the group.

Hugo Broos was confident in sticking to his approach, claiming it was the only reason South Africa left Atlanta with a point. His side needed a late penalty, calmly converted by Teboho Mokoena seven minutes from time, to keep their qualification hopes alive. Bafana head back to Mexico for this crucial date with Korea Republic, but they’ll be without their goalscorer through suspension.

Thursday may be slightly better for the Asians, who enter their final group game in second place. The Taegeuk Warriors can go through with just a point, provided Mexico can see off Czechia in Mexico City. However, Korea’s destiny is entirely in their hands. A win guarantees progression regardless of other results.

Hong Myung-bo will be fully aware of the stakes, with South Africans in desperate need of victory. Whatever unfolds, there is bound to be loads of thrilling action across both matches.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Korea Republic

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Adams, Zwane, Maseko, Rayners, Appollis

Korea Republic expected lineup: Seung-Gyu, Han-Beom, Min-Jae, Gi-Hyuk, Ji-Sung, In-Beom, Paik, Seol, Kang-In, Jae-Sung, Son