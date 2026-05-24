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Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic Overview

Manchester City v Leicester City - Barclays Women's Super League

Disaster for Lehmann! Leicester Women relegated from WSL

Leicester City Women have been relegated from the Women's Super League after suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout play-off defeat to Charlton Athletic. The crushing loss, played without injured forward Alisha Lehmann, ends the Foxes' five-year stay in the top flight and raises major questions about the Swiss international's future.

A. LehmannLeicester City WFC
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October 2026
WSL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
5
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
WSL
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
Paramount+
WSL Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Bristol City WFC badge
Bristol City WFC
BRI
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
12Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women5032411-73
D
L
D
L
D
13Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women5023712-52
L
D
L
D
L
14Charlton Athletic crestCharlton Athletic5005215-130
L
L
L
L
L
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