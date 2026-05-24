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Charlton Athletic Overview
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Standings
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WSL
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|10
|Arsenal Women
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|11
|West Ham United Women
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|12
|Aston Villa Women
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|13
|Birmingham City Women
|5
|0
|2
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|2
|14
|Charlton Athletic
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|15
|-13
|0