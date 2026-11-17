Our expert shares predictions for the final Nations League group game between Denmark and Norway. Being at home, Denmark is likely to edge this one.

Best Predictions for Denmark vs Norway

First team to score - Denmark @ -111 with BetMGM

Player to score or assist - Antonio Nusa @ +118 with BetMGM

Moneyline & BTTS - Denmark & Yes @ +265 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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The Danes are great at taking the lead

Home advantage adds another dimension to Denmark’s attacking threat. The Danes are the top scorers in the Nations League group this term, with 11 goals in five matches. They average 2.2 goals per match in this current edition of the Nations League, and they have yet to blank in a game.

Norway’s biggest threat up front is Erling Haaland. He scored one and grabbed an assist last time out against Wales. However, his record when it comes to opening the scoring is worth noting. Only one of his last 10 goals for Norway served as the opening goal of the game.

Denmark, meanwhile, has consistently made the breakthrough in the Nations League games it has won. In all of Denmark’s games in this competition, the team scoring first has gone on to win the game, which is a positive omen for the hosts.

Denmark vs Norway Bet 1: First team to score - Denmark @ -111 with BetMGM

Nusa to push Norway up front

There are several players across the field who we can back to influence the game. However, when looking for value, it’s best to opt for a player who attracts less attention. One such name for the Norwegians is Antonio Nusa.

Nusa impressed in Norway’s win over Wales, where he scored the opening goal for the Vikings. He registered four shots, including three from inside the box, more than any other player on the field. The Leipzig man took eight touches in the opposition box, ranking him the highest in that regard for Norway.

He also made two key passes last time out and created one big chance. Nusa recorded three goals and five assists in his last six games for both club and country. In the form that he’s in, he’s worth backing for an assist or a goal this Tuesday.

Denmark vs Norway Bet 2: Player to score or assist - Antonio Nusa @ +118 with BetMGM

Denmark to capitalize on Norway’s away woes

There hasn’t been any middle ground for the hosts during this campaign. They’ve won three and lost two games. After recently dispatching Portugal, confidence will be high in the camp. Riemer will also push his troops to win convincingly in the hope of topping the group, which would be a massive achievement.

Norway has been hot and cold in this competition and enters this fixture on the back of three defeats sandwiched between two triumphs. However, Solbakken’s men will argue that they’ve already beaten Denmark in this campaign and can do it again. The visitors’ main concern is their poor away form.

The Vikings have already lost both of their away dates in the Nations League. They’ve not won as visitors anywhere in 2026, barring the World Cup. Before that win in the reverse fixture, Norway had been winless in six head-to-heads across Euro and World Cup qualifiers, and the Nations League. It’s worth noting that the visitors saw both teams score in their last 13 games.

Denmark vs Norway Bet 3: Moneyline - Denmark & BTTS - Yes @ +265 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Denmark 2-1 Norway

Denmark 2-1 Norway Goalscorers prediction: Denmark: Rasmus Hojlund, Mikkel Damsgaard - Norway: Erling Haaland

Denmark is well placed to qualify for the Nations League A quarterfinals. The Red and Whites surprised many by humbling Portugal 4-1 in Braga last week. That means they simply need to avoid defeat against Norway to make a second successive appearance in the competition’s last eight.

Brian Riemer’s side have not secured qualification just yet, as the final matchday could see them finish either top of the group or in a relegation playoff. However, having dominated Portugal away from home and established a 4-0 lead, the Danes will be confident of getting the result. Home advantage is another factor, as the Danes hope to march forward in the competition.

Norway kept its hopes of qualification alive with a 3-1 win at home to Wales last time out. This sets up a direct battle for progression between the two Nordic rivals. The Vikings need to beat Denmark to stay in the competition. Any other result will leave them fighting to retain their Nations League A status.

The visitors are aware that Portugal is already through to the knockouts, and this fixture decides who joins them. Stale Solbakken’s side must go all out for a win to keep its Nations League A status and secure qualification.

Probable lineups for Denmark vs Norway

Denmark expected lineup: Hermansen, Bah, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy, Hojlund

Norway expected lineup: Selvik, Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Berg, Bobb, Nusa, Haaland