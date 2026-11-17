Wales need to adopt a more attacking approach and put Portugal under pressure. An open game could play into the visitors’ hands.

Best Predictions for Wales vs Portugal

Both teams to score (no) @ -105 with BetMGM

Portugal -1 (Handicap 3-way) @ +115 with BetMGM

João Félix anytime goalscorer @ +105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Inexperienced Welsh forward line to draw a blank

Wales have had a torrid Nations League campaign in the last couple of months. Craig Bellamy’s men sit at the foot of their group and have managed just three goals scored in five games. They drew a blank in their trip to Portugal earlier in the group stage.

Their underlying numbers offer little encouragement, either. Wales have recorded the second-lowest xG in League A at 3.7, suggesting their lack of goals is not simply down to poor finishing. They register an average of just 3.2 shots on target per game and have created just eight big chances in five games.

Bellamy has put his faith in youngster Lewis Koumas to impress in the final third. The Liverpool prospect has an average of just 6.13 in his five appearances.

Portugal haven’t recorded shutouts in four of their last five, but we can see them shutting the Welsh out for a second game in a row. We can back a shutout for Portugal at a 51.28% implied probability. This looks like the top value play from our trio of Wales vs Portugal predictions.

Wales vs Portugal Bet 1: Both teams to score (no) @ -105 with BetMGM

Portuguese to win by at least a two-goal margin

Portugal have lost only one of their last nine road games in all competitions. They won by a two-goal margin at Parken in Copenhagen against Denmark last month. The Danes are a much better, more experienced outfit than Wales at present.

With the hosts likely to push players forward in search of goals, Portugal should have opportunities to exploit the spaces left behind. Portugal average two goals scored per game in this competition.

If Wales fail to get on the scoresheet, an away win by at least a two-goal margin looks realistic here. Portugal’s xG is the sixth best in League A (8.2). They also average the second-most shots on target per game (6.8). We can back this outcome at a modest 46.51% implied probability.

Wales vs Portugal Bet 2: Portugal -1 (Handicap 3-way) @ +115 with BetMGM

Félix to fire Portugal to victory

João Félix is the joint top scorer for Portugal in the 2026-27 Nations League, with three goals to his name. He has four goal contributions in total across his five appearances in League A.

Félix has been in stunning form in the Saudi Pro League. He has nine goal contributions in his last four Saudi Pro League appearances for Al Nassr. He has also earned a rating of at least 9.0 in three of those games.

With lots of flashes of brilliance in recent weeks, the 27-year-old will be eager to exploit any gaps left by the Welsh defense. Félix’s goals per 90 record in the Nations League puts him in the 77th percentile. We can back him to score anytime at a 48.78% implied probability.

Wales vs Portugal Bet 3: João Félix anytime goalscorer @ +105 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wales 0-2 Portugal

Wales 0-2 Portugal Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Félix, Fernandes

Wales host Portugal in Cardiff on Tuesday needing a miracle to clinch a relegation play-off place. They are three points behind third-placed Norway, with a poorer goal difference by five goals.

Craig Bellamy’s side lost 3-1 in Oslo on Saturday. Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup and Erling Haaland all scored for Norway. David Brooks replied for the Welsh as a second-half substitute. Wales sit bottom of Group A4 on three points.

Portugal arrive on 12 points, having already reached the quarter-finals. They were beaten 4-1 by Denmark in Braga.

Jorge Jesus still needs a point for his team to top the group. This is also the first roster selected since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer.

Nuno Mendes is set to miss out through injury, and Ruben Dias is also banned after accumulating enough yellow cards to serve a ban. Joao Cancelo returns after serving a ban of his own against Denmark.

Gustavo Varela earns a maiden call-up as Serie A’s leading scorer. Wales beat Norway 2-1 in Cardiff last month for their only win. They often enjoy playing in front of their own fans, with the Cardiff City Stadium well-known for its patriotic atmosphere.

Probable Lineups for Wales vs Portugal

Wales expected lineup: Darlow, Dasilva, Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Johnson, James, Colwill, Cullen, Wilson, Koumas

Portugal expected lineup: D. Costa, Cancelo, Dalot, A. Silva, Veiga, Neto, Vitinha, Neves, Felix, Fernandes, Ramos