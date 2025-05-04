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Birmingham City Women

Birmingham City Women Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
WSL
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
2
Birmingham City Women badge
Birmingham City Women
BIC
1
FT
WSL
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
Birmingham City Women badge
Birmingham City Women
BIC
Paramount+
WSL Cup
Durham Women FC badge
Durham Women FC
DUR
Birmingham City Women badge
Birmingham City Women
BIC
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Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
12Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women5032411-73
D
L
D
L
D
13Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women5023712-52
L
D
L
D
L
14Charlton Athletic crestCharlton Athletic5005215-130
L
L
L
L
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United Pronóstico y Apuestas Champions League | 13/10/26
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