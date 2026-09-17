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Crystal Palace FC Women

Crystal Palace FC Women Overview

Crystal Palace FC v Everton - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27

Palace face WSL probe over sub breach

Crystal Palace have found themselves at the centre of a disciplinary storm following their recent Women's Super League victory over Everton. Despite securing a hard-fought win on the pitch, the Eagles are now facing a formal investigation that could see their hard-earned points stripped away.

Everton WomenWSL
Sam Kerr

FA Cup cruise for holders Chelsea as Kerr bags a brace

Defending champions Chelsea opened up their Women’s FA Cup campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The free-scoring Blues booked their place in the fifth round thanks to a brace from Sam Kerr and goals from Millie Bright, Guro Reiten and Alyssa Thompson, with Sonia Bompastor's side a class above their WSL 2 opponents at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea FC WomenFA Cup
Women's League Cup trophy

WSL giants learn League Cup QF & SF draws

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women's League Cup have been announced, with all of the Women's Super League's top-four sides still in the competition. The draw offered good news for all of the quartet, who avoided each other in the last eight, but some intriguing semi-final clashes could lie in wait. The quarter-finals will take place between December 19-21, with the semis taking place a month later on 21-22 January.

WSLWomen's football
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October 2026
WSL
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
1
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
1
FT
WSL
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
Paramount+
WSL Cup
Southampton FC Women badge
Southampton FC Women
SOU
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6Liverpool FC Women crestLiverpool FC Women52129637
L
W
L
D
W
7Manchester United Women crestManchester United Women521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
8Crystal Palace FC Women crestCrystal Palace FC Women5131511-66
D
D
L
D
W
9Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women51228715
W
L
D
D
L
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
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Wetten im Fokus

UEFA Champions League: Viking Stavanger vs. FC Bayern München! bwin boosted Bayern gewinnt auf 50,00 – 13.10.2026
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