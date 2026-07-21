Atlante Overview

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Atlante

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ATLANTE

Atlante push for Liga MX return, eye Mazatlán FC

Atlante’s long-awaited return to Liga MX is gaining momentum as the club steps up negotiations to purchase Mazatlán FC from Grupo Salinas. While no deal has been finalized, the move is widely viewed as their clearest path back to the top flight after a decade in Liga de Expansión. The Potros - currently the only certified team eligible for promotion - appear closer than ever to reclaiming their place among Mexican football’s elite.

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July 2026
Liga MX
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Necaxa
NEC
2
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Atlante
ATL
1
FT
Liga MX
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Atlante
ATL
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CF America
CFA
TUDN

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August 2026
Liga MX
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Cruz Azul
CRU
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Atlante
ATL
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Atletico de San Luis crestAtletico de San Luis100123-10
L
13Leon crestLeon100123-10
L
14Atlante crestAtlante100112-10
L
15FC Juarez crestFC Juarez100101-10
L
16Queretaro FC crestQueretaro FC100101-10
L
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Cotes du vainqueur de La Liga : pourquoi le Real Madrid pourrait être le choix le plus intéressant
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