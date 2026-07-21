Atlante Overview

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August 2026
Standings
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Liga MX
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|12
|Atletico de San Luis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|13
|Leon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|14
|Atlante
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|15
|FC Juarez
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Queretaro FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0