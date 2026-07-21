Atlante Overview

Atlante push for Liga MX return, eye Mazatlán FC

Atlante’s long-awaited return to Liga MX is gaining momentum as the club steps up negotiations to purchase Mazatlán FC from Grupo Salinas. While no deal has been finalized, the move is widely viewed as their clearest path back to the top flight after a decade in Liga de Expansión. The Potros - currently the only certified team eligible for promotion - appear closer than ever to reclaiming their place among Mexican football’s elite.