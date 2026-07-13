Where to watch Atlante today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow Los Potros de Hierro as they make their highly anticipated return to the top flight of Mexican soccer and look to establish themselves once again among the country's elite, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Atlante TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Atlante in Liga MX

With Atlante back in the first division, fans in the United States can catch the vast majority of their home matches, high-profile rivalries, and Liguilla playoff fixtures across the primary broadcasters for Liga MX.

The broadcasting rights for the top flight are anchored heavily by the TelevisaUnivision family of networks, including TUDN, Univision, and UniMas. Our guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel offers a full breakdown of which streaming services - such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream - carry the network.

For digital-first viewers, the streaming platform ViX serves as a primary hub for many Liga MX fixtures, often hosting exclusive live matches that do not air on traditional linear television. Additionally, certain away fixtures throughout the campaign may air on Fox Deportes or ESPN Deportes, depending on which club is hosting.

How to watch Atlante in the Leagues Cup

For summer tournaments like the Leagues Cup, where Liga MX sides clash with MLS franchises, matches are available through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader view of all available viewing options, including international tournaments, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer ensures you stay connected to every goal as Atlante re-establishes its legacy.

How to watch and live stream Atlante for free

For supporters looking to catch Atlante without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by leveraging the introductory offers from major streaming services.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain the top choices for Liga MX fans, as they carry the essential channels for following the league, including Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Both platforms currently offer a 5-day free trial for new customers, providing a perfect window to stream a high-profile matchday or a crucial fixture at no cost. To find out which plan best suits your needs, you can dive into our Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review for the latest on pricing and channel lineups.