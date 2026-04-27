How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality packages: Official premium tickets, buying options & more

Being seated in state-of-the-art stadiums, watching the best players on the planet striving for global glory, is a once-in-a-lifetime thrill for football fans.

Those lucky enough to be going to World Cup 2026 in North America this summer can enhance the experience further by purchasing hospitality packages or tickets.

Let GOAL break down all the options available for World Cup hospitality this summer, including packages, prices, and more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

Official World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets or packages are exclusively available through FIFA’s Hospitality Platform via On Location, the tournament’s official hospitality provider.

Packages vary by level of luxury and the number of matches included. Most include premium seating, gourmet food, and exclusive lounge access.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

How much are World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

Official hospitality tickets for the World Cup 2026 vary significantly by tier, package, and venue. Price estimates are as follows:

Single Match: Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person Venue Series: Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person Follow My Team: Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person Private Suites & Boxes: Single-match suites start from roughly $43,200 USD, with full private boxes for groups (typically 6-12 people) for a venue series exceeding $100,000 USD.

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?