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How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality packages: Official premium tickets, buying options & more

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Here’s how you could be watching the World Cup action in style this summer

Being seated in state-of-the-art stadiums, watching the best players on the planet striving for global glory, is a once-in-a-lifetime thrill for football fans. 

Those lucky enough to be going to World Cup 2026 in North America this summer can enhance the experience further by purchasing hospitality packages or tickets.

Let GOAL break down all the options available for World Cup hospitality this summer, including packages, prices, and more.

Official World Cup 2026 HospitalityBook Now

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. 

How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

Official World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets or packages are exclusively available through FIFA’s Hospitality Platform via On Location, the tournament’s official hospitality provider. 

Packages vary by level of luxury and the number of matches included. Most include premium seating, gourmet food, and exclusive lounge access.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

  • Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)
  • Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Venue Series

  • Watch every match at the venue of your choice.
  • Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue
  • All match days and stages are eligible
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Follow My Team

  • See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.
  • All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match
  • All match days and locations are eligible
  • Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)
  • Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

Official World Cup 2026 HospitalityBook Now

How much are World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets?

Official hospitality tickets for the World Cup 2026 vary significantly by tier, package, and venue. Price estimates are as follows:

  • Single Match: Starting at $1,400 USD / per person
  • Venue Series: Starting at $8,275 USD / per person
  • Follow My Team: Starting at $6,750 USD / per person
  • Private Suites & Boxes: Single-match suites start from roughly $43,200 USD, with full private boxes for groups (typically 6-12 people) for a venue series exceeding $100,000 USD.

What is the World Cup 2026 venue-by-venue schedule?

StageDatesCitiesTeams
Group AJune 11 – 27Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, AtlantaMexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic
Group BJune 11 – 27Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los AngelesCanada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Group CJune 11 – 27New York New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, MiamiBrazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group DJune 11 – 27Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, San FranciscoUnited States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group EJune 11 – 27Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Kansas CityGermany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group FJune 11 – 27Dallas, Monterrey, Houston, Kansas CityNetherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group GJune 11 – 27Seattle, Los Angeles, VancouverBelgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group HJune 11 – 27Atlanta, Miami, Houston, GuadalajaraSpain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group IJune 11 – 27New York New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, TorontoFrance, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
Group JJune 11 – 27Kansas City, San Francisco, DallasArgentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group KJune 11 – 27Houston, Mexico City, Guadalajara, MiamiPortugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group LJune 11 – 27Dallas, Toronto, Boston, PhiladelphiaEngland, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Round of 32June 28 – July 3All Host Cities (Excluding GDL & MTY)TBC
Round of 16July 4 – July 7Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York New JerseyTBC
Quarter-FinalJuly 9 – 11Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas CityTBC
Semi-FinalJuly 14 – 15Dallas, AtlantaTBC
3rd PlaceJuly 18MiamiTBC
FinalJuly 19New York New JerseyTBC

Frequently asked questions

Official World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets or packages are exclusively available through FIFA’s Hospitality Platform via On Location, the tournament’s official hospitality provider. Packages vary by level of luxury and the number of matches included. Most include premium seating, gourmet food, and exclusive lounge access.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

A football hospitality package is likely to offer you exclusive views of the match, comfortable seats, food and drink before and during the match and a dedicated host. 

As well as ensuring fans have an extraordinary experience, rather than just an ordinary one, football hospitality packages also provide a solution for securing tickets, you would otherwise miss out on. If tickets for a match are likely to sell out, some might be tempted to avoid the hassle of hitting the secondary/reselling market and go straight for the hospitality option.

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