Mexico vs South Africa Predictions: Hosts to start with a bang

Our betting expert expects Mexico to capitalise on home advantage and beat South Africa in the reverse of the 2010 World Cup opener.

Best predictions for Mexico vs South Africa

Mexico Moneyline @ -238 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez @ +120 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ +150 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Mexican atmosphere to intimidate Bafana

The home fans will provide a major advantage for the hosts. They didn’t have them 16 years ago, but they will surely be loud this Thursday. The Mexicans will create a difficult atmosphere for the visitors, allowing the hosts to thrive on home soil.

Aguirre’s charges are on an incredible run as well, unbeaten in their last eight internationals. That stretch of games produced six victories and two stalemates, with their last defeat coming against Paraguay in November last year.

South Africa have recorded inconsistent results recently, having been beaten by Panama on home soil in March this year. Additionally, Bafana could only manage a tie against lowly-ranked Nicaragua at the end of May. Their tie against Jamaica made it five matches on the bounce without victory, an indication that this could be a long night for the visitors.

Both teams have recorded one victory each across their last three head-to-head meetings. However, Mexico are highly likely to defeat the African nation on the opening day.

Mexico vs South Africa Prediction 1: Mexico Moneyline @ -238with bet365

Jimenez’s experience is invaluable

Aguirre and Mexico will rely heavily on Raul Jimenez. The 35-year-old forward is an experienced veteran whose leadership will be crucial for the co-hosts. His club season was difficult, as he produced just nine goals in 36 league appearances for Fulham last term.

Jimenez scored three goals in six appearances for the national team in the Gold Cup last year. Moreover, he has an excellent finishing ability and is proficient with his feet and in the air.

Last weekend’s friendly against Serbia was his first appearance for Mexico before the tournament. Jimenez played nearly 60 minutes and successfully scored a goal. He will undoubtedly be a major threat to the South African defence on Thursday.

Mexico vs South Africa Prediction 2: Anytime goalscorer - Raul Jimenez @ +120 with bet365

No clean sheets on Thursday

The home fans would love nothing more than a clean sheet victory on Thursday. However, they have never prevented South Africa from scoring before. In fact, all three head-to-heads saw both teams score.

Two of their last four outings also saw the Mexicans score and concede, offering more encouragement to the visitors. South Africa’s forward line will back themselves to make an impact on Thursday night. Bafana scored in five of their last six internationals.

Five of those six matches saw both teams find the back of the net. Moreover, Broos’s charges kept just one clean sheet in that run of games. As a result, both nations are highly likely to score in this fixture.

Mexico vs South Africa Prediction 3: BTTS - Yes @ +150 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Africa

Mexico 2-1 South Africa Goalscorers prediction: Mexico: Raul Jimenez, Luis Chavez; South Africa: Oswin Appollis

Mexico are set open the biggest-ever World Cup tournament in history. The co-hosts kick off the competition in the exact reverse of the 2010 edition, with South Africa now the visitors. It will be exactly 16 years to the day when these teams line up at Mexico City Stadium this Thursday.

This year’s co-hosts will strive for a better result than the reverse fixture, which ended in a 1-1 tie. El Tricolor’s preparation for this opening game couldn’t have gone any better. Javier Aguirre’s men registered a stunning 5-1 win against Serbia last weekend, the perfect set-up for their opening game.

South Africa’s build-up to the global showpiece was blighted by visa issues for the players and support staff. However, Hugo Broos’ men eventually landed in North America and participated in a friendly. Bafana took on the Reggae Boys of Jamaica and walked away shaking hands at 1-1.

The visitors will have that 2010 opening match at the back of their minds. It will motivate them to damage the hosts’ World Cup ambitions. Under Broos, South Africa have previously caused some major upsets, which is why it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs South Africa

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Lira, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Fidalgo, Quinones, Jimenez

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Adams, Appollis, Zwane, Moremi, Foster