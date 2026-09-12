Liga MX - Game Week 8 12 Sept 2026 - 19:05 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Atlas will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:05 PM.

Toluca vs Atlas is available to watch live in the United States across Univision, TUDN, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca host Atlas at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

Antonio Mohamed's side come into this match as Leagues Cup champions, having beaten Monterrey 2-0 in the final on September 7 to claim the title. That victory capped a run of five consecutive wins across all competitions, and Toluca arrive at this fixture as one of the form teams in Mexican football.

The numbers behind that run are hard to ignore. Los Diablos Rojos have scored 11 goals and conceded none across their last five matches, a record that speaks to both attacking efficiency and defensive solidity under Mohamed.

Atlas, managed by Hernan Crespo, arrive in a more mixed state. Los Rojinegros sit sixth in the Apertura standings and have shown they can beat top sides, with wins over Cruz Azul and Tigres among their recent results. Their form, however, has been inconsistent, and a 3-1 defeat to Queretaro FC remains a recent blemish.

Crespo will know that facing a Toluca side carrying this much momentum at home represents one of the stiffest tests his squad will face in the Apertura. Atlas have the quality to trouble any defence, but they will need to be at their best.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toluca vs Atlas live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed leads Toluca into this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No projected XI has been released ahead of this match, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hernan Crespo's Atlas are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Form

Toluca arrive with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes the Leagues Cup triumph over Monterrey on September 7. Their most recent result before that final was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Leon on September 3, and they also beat FC Juarez 4-0 in Liga MX on August 31. Mohamed's side have scored 11 goals and conceded none across those five outings, keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

Atlas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Atlante in Liga MX on September 6, which followed a 3-1 defeat to Queretaro FC on August 29. Crespo's side did beat Cruz Azul 2-0 away and Tigres 2-1 at home during this run, and they also defeated FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup. Atlas have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 15, 2026, when the two sides drew 1-1 in a Liga MX fixture at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Before that, Atlas hosted Toluca in November 2025 and the match ended 0-0. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Toluca hold the stronger record with three wins to Atlas's one, with one draw, and the two sides have combined for 14 goals across those encounters.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura, Toluca currently sit third while Atlas are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: