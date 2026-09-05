Liga MX - Game Week 7 5 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Necaxa will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 9:00 PM.

US-based fans have several options to watch Tigres vs Necaxa live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with coverage available across Fubo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, FOX Deportes, Fox One, and Estrella TV.

Tigres host Necaxa at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that both clubs will want to win for very different reasons.

Guido Pizarro's side sit bottom of the Apertura standings and need points badly. Their recent form has been patchy, with a goalless draw against Santos Laguna their most recent Liga MX result, and a defeat to Atlas before that doing little to build confidence at El Volcan.

Necaxa arrive in Nuevo Leon in marginally better shape on the table, sitting 12th, but Martin Varini's squad has struggled for consistency. A 1-3 defeat to Cruz Azul in their last Liga MX outing was a setback, and Los Rayos have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Both sides came through the Leagues Cup with mixed results. Tigres picked up back-to-back wins to advance, while Necaxa went out after losing to Philadelphia Union and beating New York City FC in the group stage.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has been close in recent meetings, with goals at both ends a recurring theme. Tigres will look to their home crowd to provide an edge in what is a must-win atmosphere at the Universitario.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Tigres vs Necaxa, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tigres vs Necaxa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres head coach Guido Pizarro has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Necaxa manager Martin Varini has also not released a projected XI at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the visitors. Further squad news will follow as it comes in.

Form

Tigres have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent Liga MX result was a 0-0 draw with Santos Laguna on August 30, following a 2-1 defeat to Atlas on August 16. Their two wins in this run came in the Leagues Cup, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Minnesota United after a goalless match. Tigres scored three goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.

Necaxa have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Liga MX defeat to Cruz Azul on August 29. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional on August 24 and lost 1-2 to Leon on August 18. Their only win in this run came against New York City FC in the Leagues Cup. Los Rayos have conceded eight goals across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on April 18, 2026, when Necaxa hosted Tigres and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Tigres ran out 5-3 winners at the Estadio Universitario in October 2025, a high-scoring fixture that illustrated the attacking intent both sides can show. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Tigres hold the stronger record, winning two to Necaxa's one, with two draws. The five fixtures have produced 19 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Tigres sit 16th while Necaxa are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Necaxa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: