Como vs RB Leipzig Predictions: I Lariani to win on home soil

Como have confirmed they can stage their first-ever European tie at the Sinigaglia. This boost alone should give Cesc Fabregas’ men the edge.

Best Predictions for Como vs RB Leipzig

Como Moneyline @ -120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Antonio Nusa to score or assist @ +175 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Home comforts arrive at the ideal time

Como have taken seven points from three Serie A games. They have already won at Napoli and Genoa this season. Some pundits already believe Como have the potential to establish themselves as dark horses for the Scudetto after Inter.

Leipzig arrive in Lombardy off the back of a 3-1 defeat at Werder Bremen. Their away record in this competition is grim. Demichelis' side have taken one point from their last six Champions League road trips.

Como also return home for the first time this season after the Sinigaglia upgrade. An implied probability of 54.6% for Como to win looks like a solid play taking everything into consideration.

Como vs RB Leipzig Bet 1: Como Moneyline @ -120 with BetMGM

Expect an open game

Both teams have scored in eight of Como's last 10 competitive games. Five of Leipzig's last six have featured three or more goals.

The German side have not kept a clean sheet in 18 European matches. They’ve also scored 14 and conceded 12 across their last six outings. This includes 10 goals in their last three matches.

Fàbregas wants his team on the front foot rather than sitting deep. The counter-argument is Como's three goals conceded in three league games, but the likes of Nusa and Nkunku have star qualities. We believe there’s more than a 55.60% implied probability of this combined outcome. This makes this tip our top value bet from our Como vs RB Leipzig predictions.

Como vs RB Leipzig Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Nusa to become Leipzig’s main outlet

Antonio Nusa scored and took the man of the match award in Leipzig's Bundesliga opener. The Norwegian has also impressed in the Champions League, scoring on his debut in the competition for Club Brugge at just 17 years old. The Norwegian is now Leipzig's main creative outlet from wide areas.

Leipzig’s former star man Yan Diomande left for Real Madrid in the summer. Brajan Gruda is a doubt, which narrows Demichelis' options further.

Como's full-backs are instructed to push high, which should leave room to run into. With Nkunku ahead of him, Nusa also has a proven finisher to supply. Backing Nusa to register one goal contribution at an implied probability of 36.4% seems surprisingly low.

Como vs RB Leipzig Bet 3: Antonio Nusa to score or assist @ +175 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Como 2-1 RB Leipzig

Goalscorers prediction: Como: Douvikas, Paz - RB Leipzig: Nusa

Cesc Fabregas’ Como side play their inaugural Champions League league phase match against RB Leipzig at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Thursday.

I Lariani have made another flying start to their Serie A campaign. Como have seven points from their first three games. This includes two impressive away wins, most notably a 2-1 victory at rivals Napoli. Only Inter have collected more Serie A points than Como in 2026.

This is the first time Como have played at the Sinigaglia in 2026/27, following stadium upgrades to meet the guidelines. Fabregas’ only injury concern this week is Jayden Addai (Achilles).

Their German opponents arrive in northern Italy with Martin Demichelis at the helm, following the exit of Ole Werner in the summer. Leipzig have made an unspectacular start to their 2026/27 Bundesliga season. After a straightforward 3-0 home win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, they crashed to a 3-1 loss at Werder Bremen.

It’s this level of inconsistency that cost Werner his job last term. Demichelis will be without Rocco Reitz, Romulo and Christoph Baumgartner through injury. Brajan Gruda and Assan Ouedraogo face late fitness tests, while Christopher Nkunku starts after returning on loan from Milan.

Probable lineups for Como vs RB Leipzig

Como 1907 expected lineup: Butez, Valle, Ramon, Chalobah, Couto, Da Cunha, Perrone, Baturina, Paz, Diao, Douvikas

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Baku, Raum, Orban, Esteve, Seiwald, Banzuzi, El Aynaoui, Bakayoko, Nusa, Nkunku