Liga MX - Game Week 9 20 Sept 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Tijuana will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

This Liga MX fixture is available to stream live in the United States via ViX. Full details on how to access the match are listed below.

Pachuca host Tijuana at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in the Apertura 2026 Liga MX tournament, with both clubs looking to climb the table in a competitive mid-season fixture.

Coach Benjamin Mora's side have been in solid form at home, and Estadio Miguel Hidalgo provides a tough environment for any visiting side. Pachuca go into this match with back-to-back league wins, making them difficult to break down on their own patch.

Tijuana arrive under coach Sebastian Abreu with mixed results in recent weeks. The visitors have shown they can beat strong opposition but have also struggled for consistency, which makes this trip to Pachuca a genuine test of their character.

Both sides sit in the lower half of the Apertura standings, meaning the points on offer here carry real weight in the push toward the playoff places. Neither team can afford to fall further behind.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX fixture live.

How to watch Pachuca vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Benjamin Mora's Pachuca squad has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage, and a probable starting lineup will be added as the match approaches.

For Tijuana, coach Sebastian Abreu is also without any reported absentees at this point, though squad updates are expected to follow ahead of kick-off.

Form

Pachuca head into this fixture in good form, picking up two wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win away to Atlante, and they also beat FC Juárez 2-0 on the road. The one blemish in that run was a 3-2 home defeat to Puebla, but they have since responded with four unbeaten matches.

Tijuana's last five matches tell a more uneven story, with two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home loss to Querétaro FC, and they also suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to CD Guadalajara. On the positive side, they beat Club Universidad Nacional 2-0 and Cruz Azul 2-1 in that same stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Tijuana at home in April 2026. Before that, Pachuca won 4-1 when the teams met at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tijuana hold three wins to Pachuca's two.

Standings

Pachuca sit tenth and Tijuana eighth in the Apertura table, placing both sides on the fringes of the playoff picture. A win here would be a meaningful step for either club in closing the gap on the top seven.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Tijuana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: