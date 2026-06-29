World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

Today's game between Netherlands and Morocco will kick-off at Jun 29, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Netherlands vs Morocco is available to watch live in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Fubo carries both channels and offers new customers a five-day free trial. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also carry FOX for English-language coverage, while Peacock is streaming all 104 matches live in Spanish. The full list of TV channels and live stream options is below.

Netherlands and Morocco meet at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides having navigated their respective groups and now facing the intensity of the knockout stage.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands arrive in good shape after topping Group F. Their 5-1 dismantling of Sweden was the standout result of their campaign, with Cody Gakpo and Denzel Dumfries combining to devastating effect. The Dutch then closed out the group with a 1-3 win over Tunisia, confirming top spot and building the kind of momentum that serious World Cup contenders need.

Koeman has already identified Achraf Hakimi as the primary threat in this fixture. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back is one of the most dynamic players in the tournament, and the Dutch will need to account for his ability to combine defensive solidity with explosive attacking runs.

Morocco, meanwhile, finished second in Group C after a composed campaign. A 1-1 draw with Brazil, a win over Scotland, and a 4-2 victory against Haiti confirmed their place in the last 32. Mohamed Ouahbi's side have shown they can absorb pressure and hurt teams on the counter, much as they did during their run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions carry the weight of a continent's expectations. They are the reigning African champions and the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, and their passionate fanbase will be expecting another deep run in this expanded 104-match tournament.

Frenkie de Jong will be central to Netherlands' ability to control the tempo, while Brahim Diaz and Bilal El Khannouss offer Morocco genuine creativity in the final third. Both teams have the tools to progress.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Morocco, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a strong Netherlands projected XI: Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven providing width from full-back, and Virgil van Dijk partnered by Jan Paul van Hecke in the centre. Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, and Ryan Gravenberch form the midfield, with Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, and Cody Gakpo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Dutch squad.

Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco line up with Yassine Bounou between the sticks, Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui as the attacking full-backs, and Chadi Riad alongside Issa Diop in central defence. Brahim Diaz, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Bilal El Khannouss provide the creative engine, with Azzedine Ounahi and Ismael Saibari completing the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Atlas Lions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Netherlands have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 World Cup victory over Tunisia on June 25, following a commanding 5-1 win over Sweden on June 20. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Japan in their group opener, beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly, and lost 1-0 to Algeria. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, demonstrating consistent attacking output throughout their campaign.

Morocco have won three of their last five, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup victory over Haiti on June 24, following a 1-0 win over Scotland on June 19. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Brazil in their group opener and played out a 1-1 friendly draw with Norway. A 4-0 win over Madagascar rounds out the five-match run. Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those fixtures, with their unbeaten record reflecting a solid defensive base and a clinical edge in front of goal.





Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





There is only one recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset. Morocco hosted Netherlands in a friendly on May 31, 2017, with the Dutch winning 2-1. With just a single match on record, no meaningful pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

Netherlands finished first in Group F, while Morocco finished second in Group C.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: