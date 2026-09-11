Liga MX - Game Week 8 11 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Victoria

Today's game between Necaxa and Puebla will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 9:00 PM.

US-based fans can watch Necaxa vs Puebla live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with coverage available on Fubo, FOX Deportes, and Fox One.

Necaxa host Puebla at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine significance for both clubs as the table begins to take shape.

Martin Varini's side sit 13th in the standings and are in need of a result at home. Los Rayos drew 1-1 with Tigres in their most recent Liga MX outing, a point that did little to ease the pressure after a 1-3 defeat to Cruz Azul the week before.

Puebla arrive in Aguascalientes in ninth place, with Gerardo Espinoza's squad carrying a mixed but not discouraging record. La Franja have won two of their last five matches across all competitions, though a 2-0 home defeat to CF America on August 30 was a sharp reminder of where the gaps still exist.

For Necaxa, the home fixture represents a chance to arrest a run of inconsistency that has seen them win just once in their last five outings. The Estadio Victoria should provide some comfort, but Puebla will not make it easy.

Espinoza's side showed they can be competitive away from home, beating Pachuca 3-2 and Santos Laguna 3-2 in back-to-back Liga MX road games earlier in the campaign. That form will give them confidence heading into this fixture.

Both clubs need points to avoid being dragged into the lower reaches of the table. A win for either side would be a meaningful step toward securing a playoff position before the Apertura reaches its decisive phase.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Necaxa vs Puebla, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Necaxa vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Varini has not confirmed a projected XI for Necaxa ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gerardo Espinoza has also not released a probable lineup for Puebla. No players are listed as unavailable for La Franja at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Necaxa have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Tigres in Liga MX on September 6, following a 1-3 defeat to Cruz Azul on August 29. Los Rayos also drew 1-1 with Club Universidad Nacional and lost 1-2 to Leon in this run, with their only win coming against New York City FC in the Leagues Cup. Across the five fixtures, Necaxa have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Puebla head into this match with two wins and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX defeat at home to CF America on August 30, which ended a run of back-to-back league wins over Santos Laguna, 3-2, and Pachuca, 2-3 away from home. The other two results in this run came in the Leagues Cup, where Puebla lost 3-2 to San Diego FC and 3-0 to Austin FC. La Franja scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in Liga MX on March 14, 2026, when Puebla hosted Necaxa and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Necaxa won 1-0 at home in September 2025, while an April 2025 fixture at Puebla also ended 0-1 in Necaxa's favour. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Necaxa hold the stronger record, winning three times against one draw and one result shared, with the five fixtures producing ten goals in total.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Necaxa sit 13th while Puebla are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Necaxa vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: