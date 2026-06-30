Watch for FREE: Mexico vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup match for absolutely free.

READ MORE: Watch Mexico vs Ecuador

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 (9:00 PM Eastern Time / 6:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). The matchup will see Javier Aguirre's pragmatically sound and defensively flawless Mexican squad looking to assert their dominance on home soil following a perfect group stage campaign. They face a resilient Ecuador side under Sebastián Beccacece that is fresh off an emotional, high-stakes comeback victory over Germany to book their place in the tournament's knockout rounds.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network, and the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, fans in the United States have a uniquely straightforward way to watch completely free of charge.

Unlike matches relegated to premium cable channels like FS1, both major networks broadcasting this game are local broadcast channels. This means you can pick up both the English and Spanish feeds 100% free by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOXbroadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Local Broadcast Channel Guide

Television Market FOX Channel (English) Telemundo Channel (Spanish) New York Metro Area Channel 5 (WNYW) Channel 47 (WNJU) Los Angeles Area Channel 11 (KTTV) Channel 52 (KVEA) Chicago Area Channel 32 (WFLD) Channel 44 (WSNS) Dallas–Fort Worth Area Channel 4 (KDFW) Channel 39 (KXTX) Houston Area Channel 26 (KRIV) Channel 47 (KTMD) Philadelphia Area Channel 29 (WTXF) Channel 62 (WWSI) Atlanta Area Channel 5 (WAGA) Channel 47 (WKTB-CD) Washington D.C. Area Channel 5 (WTTG) Channel 44 (WZDC-CD) San Francisco Bay Area Channel 2 (KTVU) Channel 48 (KSTS) Boston Area Channel 25 (WFXT) Channel 60 (WNEU) Phoenix Area Channel 10 (KSAZ) Channel 39 (KTAZ) Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area Channel 7 (WSVN) Channel 51 (WSCV)



