World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and Ecuador will kick-off at Jun 30, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Mexico vs Ecuador is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options across Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Mexico host Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the winners advancing to face either England or DR Congo in the last 16.

Javier Aguirre's side arrive in this fixture having delivered the finest group stage in their World Cup history. Three wins from three, nine points, and not a single goal conceded — El Tri have been immaculate on home soil and enter the knockout rounds on a six-game winning streak.

The atmosphere at Mexico City Stadium will be electric. As a co-host nation, Mexico have the backing of a nation that has waited 40 years to see its team reach a World Cup quarter-final, and Aguirre has his squad playing with a conviction that suggests this time might be different.

Ecuador, meanwhile, qualified through the back door. Sebastián Beccacece's side went two matches without scoring before producing their best performance of the tournament — a stunning 2-1 win over Germany that sent them through as one of the best third-placed teams. That result announced them as a side capable of causing problems for anyone.

The leadership of the squad has also shifted heading into this fixture. Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been named Ecuador's new captain after Enner Valencia stepped down from the role in an emotional ceremony following the team's progression from the group stage. Caicedo now carries the armband into the most important match in recent Ecuadorian football history.

One name to watch for the visitors is Nilson Angulo. The 23-year-old Sunderland forward has scored in three of his last six appearances for Ecuador and will be looking to cause problems against a Mexican defence that has been watertight throughout the tournament.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Mexico vs Ecuador live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Mexico vs Ecuador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Aguirre names a strong projected XI for Mexico: Rangel; Vasquez, Sanchez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Lira, Alvarado, Fidalgo, Gutierrez; Quinones, Jimenez. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for El Tri. Gilberto Mora, who made history as the youngest Mexican player to start a World Cup match, is expected to be available from the bench.

For Ecuador, Sebastian Beccacece is set to line up with: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Franco; Angulo, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Plata, Valencia. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the visitors. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as official information is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico head into this fixture in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across World Cup and friendly competition. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat of Czechia on June 25, and they also beat South Korea 1-0 and South Africa 2-0 in the group stage. A 5-1 friendly win over Serbia and a 1-0 result against Australia round out a run of five straight wins in which El Tri have scored 11 goals and conceded just one.

Ecuador's last five matches tell a more varied story: three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was the 2-1 victory over Germany on June 25 that secured their progression. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Curacao and lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in the group stage. Pre-tournament friendly wins over Guatemala (3-0) and Saudi Arabia (2-1) show a side that can score, even if their group-stage form was inconsistent before that Germany result.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides met most recently in October 2025, drawing 1-1 in a friendly. Before that, they played out a goalless draw at Copa America in July 2024. Across the last five meetings, Mexico have won two, Ecuador one, and two have ended level — Mexico won 3-2 in a 2019 friendly, while Ecuador claimed a 3-2 victory in 2021.

Standings

Mexico finished top of Group A, while Ecuador ended the group stage in third place in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs Ecuador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: