Where to watch and live stream UEFA Women's Champions League soccer

The UEFA Women's Champions League is Europe's premier club competition that pits the best clubs against each other. Teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, Lyon and PSG always compete for silverware, leading to thrilling encounters.

The league's popularity has been on the rise, and it has gained significant interest in the US. The revamped format will produce even more interesting matchups and deliver curveballs for the fans to enjoy.

As the top stars of women's soccer take to the pitch, let GOAL guide you in watching the next match live.

Upcoming Women's Champions League TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

Where to watch Women's Champions League for free

Women's Champions League soccer is broadcast live on Paramount+, who offer new customers a free trial. If you're not already subscribed, you can check out their service free of charge for the next seven days. A select few matches also air on CBS and the free-to-air Golazo Network.

Where to watch Women's Champions League worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Women's Champions League soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK / Ireland Disney+ MENA beIN Sports, Tod.TV Australia and Oceania Disney+ Africa ESPN India Fancode LATAM Disney+

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Women's Champions League game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to watch Women's Champions League with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes has rights to select Champions League games with Spanish commentary. You can turn to our favourite streaming service, Fubo, to access the channel and watch select games for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo