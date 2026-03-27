Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-2026-CONCACAF-QUALIFIER-CRC-TTOAFP
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Trinidad & Tobago today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Trinidad and Tobago
CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Trinidad and Tobago in friendlies and all major competitions

Trinidad and Tobago set a historic record in 2006 by becoming the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The Soca Warriors always bring their best version when they take to the pitch.

They are the record winners of the Caribbean Cup and have a decent record in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. 

As Trinidad and Tobago aim to reach the world stage again, join GOAL on our quest to watch every match live.

READ MORE: Where to watch Haiti today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Trinidad and Tobago TV Schedule

Where to watch Trinidad and Tobago for free

Trinidad and Tobago soccer games are regularly shown live on TV channels that are available on streaming services that offer free trials.

Fubo and DirecTV offer five-day free trials and offer access to channels like UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN, FOX Sports, Fubo Sports Network and many more that show live Trinidad and Tobago soccer games. 

Our recommendation, however, is to get a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial and shows most Trinidad and Tobago and other CONCACAF soccer games.

Stream CONCACAF Soccer live
Find the best deals

Where to watch Trinidad and Tobago worldwide

Here is how you can watch Trinidad and Tobago worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
Trinidad and TobagoRush
CanadaFubo
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
InternationalYouTube

If you are a fan of Trinidad and Tobago and live outside of the US, you can always use a premium VPN service to access all games live.

READ MOREThe best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Stream Trinidad and Tobago soccer anywhere in the world
Get NordVPN

Where to watch Trinidad and Tobago in Spanish

Trinidad and Tobago's games with Spanish commentary can be enjoyed on the Spanish affiliate channels of the national channels. You can try them to watch the next game for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Trinidad and Tobago soccer on Fubo
Find the best deals
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting