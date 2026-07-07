Where to watch St Louis CITY SC today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Apple TV LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City Apple TV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I watch St Louis CITY SC soccer games?

The definitive home for St. Louis CITY SC is Apple TV. Starting with the 2026 season, the standalone MLS Season Pass was fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription. This gives subscribers access to every single regular-season match, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs.

What linear TV channels broadcast St. Louis CITY SC games?

While Apple TV holds the primary rights, a select number of nationally televised CITY SC matches are broadcast on traditional linear TV via FOX and FS1 (with FOX Deportes airing the Spanish simulcasts). If a game airs on FOX or FS1, it is still simultaneously available to stream on Apple TV.

Are there local blackouts for St. Louis CITY SC games in the St. Louis area?

No! One of the biggest points of confusion for fans used to traditional sports broadcasting is blackouts. There are absolutely zero local or national blackouts for St. Louis CITY SC games. You can watch every match from anywhere without dealing with out-of-market restrictions.

Can I watch St. Louis CITY games for free?

Yes, occasionally. Apple typically places a select number of matches outside the paywall each week. You can watch these specific games for free on the Apple TV app with a standard Apple ID, no paid subscription required.

For the games that are broadcast live on FOX or FS1, streaming platforms like Fubo or DirecTV Stream offer free five day trials of their service.

Where can I listen to St. Louis CITY SC on the radio?

Fans looking for an audio-only experience frequently search for the local radio affiliates. You can typically find the English audio broadcast on KYKY 98.1 FM (Y98) and KMOX 1120 AM, while Spanish audio broadcasts can be found on KXEN 1010 AM.

Apple TV also allows users to switch the match's audio feed to the local home radio broadcast while watching the video stream.

How do I watch St. Louis CITY SC in the U.S. Open Cup?

Because U.S. Open Cup broadcast rights are separate from the primary MLS / Apple deal, fans often search for where to find these specific knockout matches. Depending on the round, U.S. Open Cup games are usually streamed across platforms like Paramount+, the Bleacher Report App, or the CBS Sports Golazo Network.