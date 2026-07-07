Switzerland vs Colombia Predictions: A photo finish in Vancouver

Our betting expert expects a low-scoring affair, with one goal likely to settle it. Colombia’s record against the Swiss suggests they will progress.

Best Predictions for Switzerland vs Colombia

BTTS - No @ -120

Player to score or assist - Luis Diaz @ +117

1x2 - Colombia Moneyline @ +155

All odds are courtesy of US Sportbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals at a premium in Vancouver

Both teams have built their recent success on being defensively tight. The Red Crosses have been solid at this tournament, only conceding goals beyond the 50th minute. Having scored nine times already in North America, they will back themselves to breach the Colombian defence.

However, Lorenzo’s men have been almost impenetrable since the World Cup kicked off. They’ve conceded only once and recorded three clean sheets on the bounce. Also, they’ve not shipped a goal in four of the last five internationals, which points towards another close encounter here.

The concern for the South Americans is their lack of efficiency in front of goal. They’ve recorded 20+ shots across their last three fixtures, but with an average xG of 0.08. They need to be more clinical in the final third, while maintaining their defensive discipline. Four of Colombia’s last five matches saw just one or no teams score. That is likely to be the outcome here.

Switzerland vs Colombia Betting Prediction 1: BTTS - No @ -120

Luck to strike for Diaz

One player who could make the difference on the day is Luis Diaz. The Bayern Munich forward has been unlucky at the World Cup so far. He had three goals disallowed across his last three appearances.

With just one goal and an assist in four games, he remains a constant attacking threat for the Colombians. Even if he doesn’t find the back of the net, he can make an impact by setting up his teammates. Jhon Arias and Luis Suárez could benefit from Díaz’s relentless work in attack.

Switzerland vs Colombia Betting Prediction 2: Player to score or assist - Luis Diaz

In-form teams difficult to separate

These sides are closely matched. Colombia are only six places ahead in the latest world rankings, but their form suggests this will be a tight clash. The Red Crosses are unbeaten in their last seven, winning four and drawing three.

Meanwhile, Los Cafeteros are on a six-game undefeated run, five of which they’ve won. They’ve suffered just two defeats in their last 10 matches, while the Swiss lost only to Germany in their previous 10 outings. It’s worth mentioning that Colombia have lost just one of the last four head-to-heads.

The last time these sides met at a World Cup was on North American soil in 1994. Colombia won that one 2-0, which turned out to be their only victory in the group as they crashed out in last place. The stakes are much higher this time around. That is why we expect the Colombians to grab a narrow win to qualify for the quarter-final.

Switzerland vs Colombia Betting Prediction 3: 1x2 - Colombia Moneyline @ +155

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Switzerland 0-1 Colombia

Switzerland 0-1 Colombia Goalscorers prediction: Colombia: Jhon Arias

Switzerland must be delighted with their first knockout win at a World Cup since 1938. They’ve finally ended an 88-year wait. The Red Cross started this edition with a wobbly 1-1 draw against Qatar, where they conceded in the 94th minute. Yet, they’ve grown stronger since then and were far more in control against Algeria.

The European side were never in danger of exiting the World Cup in that Round of 32 fixture. That result has brought them to the last-16 hurdle in North America. They can now create history for themselves. Murat Yakin’s side are chasing back-to-back knockout victories in this competition and a first quarter-final since 1954.

Colombia’s early record at the World Cup was marked by bans and withdrawals across the first five tournaments. This edition is their seventh appearance, and they have a chance to win just their second last-16 fixture. Los Cafeteros managed only one of their last three such matches, back in 2014.

Nestor Lorenzo’s men have come through the group stage as winners without suffering a defeat. A win on Tuesday night will see them face either Argentina or Egypt in the quarter-final. Given their historical dominance in this fixture, Colombia will fancy their chances in Vancouver.

Probable lineups for Switzerland vs Colombia

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Frueler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas, Emobolo

Colombia expected lineup: Vargas, Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica, Puerta, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Suarez