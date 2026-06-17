Watch for FREE: Portugal vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Find out how to catch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup clash without paying a dime.

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Portugal vs. DR Congo World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group stage clash is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (1:00 PM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Houston Stadium in Houston. The matchup will see Roberto Martínez's star-studded Portuguese squad looking to assert their dominance against a spirited and resilient DR Congo side aiming for an upset on the world stage.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FOX—a major local broadcast network—you can pick up the English-language feed 100% free using a standard over-the-air (OTA) digital antenna.

Likewise, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is also a major local broadcast network. This means you can watch the Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

The exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

FOX Channel Guide

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in OTA, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.: