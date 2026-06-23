England vs Ghana Predictions: Leaky defence gives Ghana hope

Our betting expert expects England to pick up where they left off against Croatia to secure maximum points and, with it, their knockout berth.

Best Predictions for England vs Ghana

1x2 & totals - England & over 2.5 goals @ -135

BTTS - Yes @ +135

Anytime goalscorer- Marcus Rashford @ +165

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England carry strong momentum into Group L clash

England certainly have one of the best squads at this year’s World Cup. Tuchel could afford to start the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Morgan Rogers from the bench. The Three Lions showed their quality in their opening encounter, but more so in the second half.

The victory meant that England have now strung together three wins on the bounce, which isn’t great news for Ghana. This type of competition is all about momentum, and it appears the English have it. Meanwhile, the Black Stars won their first game after a six-match winless run that included five consecutive defeats.

There are 69 places between the nations in the latest world rankings, indicating how this match could unfold. Additionally, the scoreboard is likely to be ticking over since England have seen their last two matches produce more than two goals. With the players the Three Lions boast in the final third, they will be eager to get their names on the scoresheet.

England vs Ghana Prediction 1: 1x2 & totals - England & over 2.5 goals @ -135

The Black Stars have hope

We know about England’s attacking threat, but what about their quality going the other way? Tuchel opted to start Ezri Konsa and John Stones as his centre-half pairing, which was a strange decision. Both players failed to start enough matches for their clubs during the league season.

They are clearly not the best defensively, as they allowed Croatia to score twice on the day. Jordan Pickford had to make three saves, and the defensive unit won 38 duels compared to Croatia’s 41. It remains to be seen whether Tuchel continues with the same back line or introduces Marc Guehi into the heart of his defence.

However, Ghana would have watched that and thought that breaching the English defence is highly possible. Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo also know a thing or two about these English defenders, having spent a large portion of their careers in the Premier League. The African nation blanked just once across their last five matches, so they will back themselves to score here.

England vs Ghana Prediction 2: BTTS - Yes @ +135

Value option in the goalscorer market

There are goalscorers around the pitch for this fixture. England captain Harry Kane is an obvious choice to become the player with the most World Cup goals for his country with his next goal. However, backing the Bayern Munich man doesn’t offer much value.

Jude Bellingham operates just behind the striker, meaning opportunities will fall for him. However, we’re backing Marcus Rashford to find the back of the net again, after coming on as a substitute the last time out and doing so. The winger, who spent a season on loan at Barcelona, performed exceptionally well in La Liga.

He scored eight goals and bagged seven assists in his 32 league appearances. If he can transfer that form onto the international stage, he will be a threat at this World Cup. Rashford also comes with significant value, which is why we’re backing him to repeat his performance against Croatia.

England vs Ghana Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer- Marcus Rashford @ +165

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: England 3-1 Ghana

England 3-1 Ghana Goalscorers prediction: England: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford - Ghana: Antoine Semenyo

Sixty years after England won their only World Cup title, the Three Lions are searching for a second one. They made the perfect start to their 2026 campaign with a comprehensive 4-2 victory against Croatia. It could’ve been a tricky tie, considering the Croats won the 2018 semi-final. However, England were excellent in the second period.

Thomas Tuchel’s halftime talk was a resounding one, encouraging his players to be braver on the ball. That’s exactly what they did, as they won their first World Cup game. Victory at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Tuesday night would all but guarantee their passage to the next round of the competition.

Ghana have the same privilege, as three points against England would be enough to secure automatic qualification from the group stage. The Black Stars were less convincing in their opening fixture against Panama, but they got the job done. Panama had opportunities to punish Ghana, but they failed to capitalize.

Carlos Queiroz is likely pleased that his side got what they needed out of the first game. If they can avoid defeat here against one of the World Cup’s favourites, the Africans can view it as a positive result. Ideally, the Ghanaians would prefer edging out the English to top Group L ahead of the final group fixtures.

Probable lineups for England vs Ghana

England expected lineup: Pickford, James, Konsa, Stones, O’Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane

Ghana expected lineup: Ati Zigi, Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Yirenkyi, Owusu, Sulemana, Semenyo, Nuamah, Ayew