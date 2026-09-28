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Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles
NFL

Here is how you can catch the NFL's Monday Night Football without paying a dime.

To watch Monday Night Football for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV via your local ABC affiliate or on ESPN or stream it on a digital device.

This NFL clash kicks off today, Monday, September 28, 2026, live from Soldier Field, as the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, travel to a Chicago Bears side that are missing injured starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most NFL fixtures that take place across a typical Thursday to Monday matchweek. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (English language) / Telemundo, FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes, Universo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (English language) / Telemundo, Univision, FOX Deportes, ESPN Deportes, Universo (Spanish language)

Watch the NFL for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because nationally televised games are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

ABC Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the network lands in the ten largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WABC-TV)

Los Angeles Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (KABC-TV)

Chicago Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WLS-TV)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • ABC: Channel 8 (WFAA)

Philadelphia Area

  • ABC: Channel 6 (WPVI-TV)

Houston Area

  • ABC: Channel 13 (KTRK-TV)

Atlanta Area

  • ABC: Channel 2 (WSB-TV)

Washington, D.C. Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (WJLA-TV)

Boston Area

  • ABC: Channel 5 (WCVB-TV)

San Francisco–Oakland–San Jose Area

  • ABC: Channel 7 (KGO-TV)
Watch the NFL for FREE on FuboStart free trial

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the US TV coverage of upcoming NFL games on your favored streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MOREThe best streaming VPNs for watching sports

Stream the NFL anywhere with NordVPNSign up now


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