How to watch and live stream NWSL soccer on Victory+

The 2026 NWSL season is shaping up to be the most expansive and star-studded in the league’s history. With the regular season officially kicking off on Friday, March 13th, the league expands to 16 teams with the highly anticipated debuts of Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC. These additions represent a major geographic leap for the league, bringing top-tier professional women's soccer back to New England and into the Mountain West for the first time.

Off the pitch, the financial landscape has shifted dramatically. The introduction of the High Impact Player (HIP) rule has allowed clubs to flex their spending power to retain global icons. Most notably, Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman remains stateside on a record-breaking contract reportedly worth over $2 million annually.

Meanwhile, the league is buzzing with the 'Triple Espresso' reunion: USWNT stars Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are both slated to return to the pitch this season following maternity leave, rejoining Rodman to form the most formidable attacking trio in the world.

Reigning champions NJ/NY Gotham FC enter the season as favorites after lifting the trophy in two of the last three years. However, the Kansas City Current made the biggest splash of the offseason by acquiring $1 million midfielder Croix Bethune to pair with reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga.

With a balanced 30-match schedule and a salary cap now sitting at $3.7 million, the parity that has defined the NWSL is expected to be tighter than ever. Whether it’s the established dominance of Gotham or the fresh energy of the expansion sides, 2026 marks the beginning of a new era for the league.

If that has all got you excited to catch all the NWSL action for the 2026 season, then GOAL has you covered with how you watch every match live.

Watch NWSL Soccer on Victory+

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If you want to watch the NWSL on Victory+, you’re in luck because it is a completely free, ad-supported streaming service, meaning you don’t need a paid subscription or a cable login to tune in. Here is everything you need to know to get set up:

Download the App

Search for 'VictoryPlus' in your device's app store. It is currently available on:

Smart TVs & Streaming Sticks: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (tvOS 18+), and Samsung TV Plus.

Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (tvOS 18+), and Samsung TV Plus. Mobile Devices: iOS (iPhone/iPad) and Android.

iOS (iPhone/iPad) and Android. Computers: You can also stream directly via your web browser at the Victory+ website.

What Games Can You Watch?

For the 2026 season, Victory+ is a major national broadcast partner, airing 57 matches in total

NWSL Sunday Night Soccer: Victory+ is the exclusive home for 25 marquee Sunday night matches.

Victory+ is the exclusive home for 25 marquee Sunday night matches. Additional Matches: They carry 32 other regular-season games throughout the year.

They carry 32 other regular-season games throughout the year. Regional Coverage: Some teams, like Gotham FC, have specific regional partnerships with Victory+ to air local broadcasts for fans in the NY/NJ area.

Use the NWSL Content Hub

Victory+ has launched a dedicated NWSL Content Hub within the app. Beyond live games, you can find:

Alt-casts: Alternate broadcasts hosted by personalities like USWNT legend Kelley O'Hara and Coach Jackie J .

Alternate broadcasts hosted by personalities like USWNT legend and . On-Demand Content: Behind-the-scenes stories, player profiles, and match highlights

Other ways to stream NWSL soccer

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Following the 2026 season requires navigating an expanded broadcast landscape that now includes five national partners. CBS Sports remains a cornerstone of the league, broadcasting the NWSL Championship, a semifinal, and select regular-season matches on the main network. If you're looking for the best way to catch these primetime broadcasts, you can find the latest information on how to live stream the CBS Sports Network through various streaming providers. For cord-cutters, Paramount+ is essential, as it simulcasts every CBS match. Before signing up, be sure to read our Paramount+ review and check for the latest Paramount+ deals and discounts to see if you qualify for veteran or student savings.

Beyond the CBS coverage, the ESPN family of networks has significantly increased its commitment for 2026, handling 36 total matches, including a high-profile "Match of the Week" series and the exclusive broadcast of all eight Decision Day fixtures. Our guide on how to watch and live stream the ESPN channel provides a breakdown of how to access these matches, most of which are also simulcast on ESPN+. Meanwhile, Saturday nights belong to ION, which continues its popular "Saturday Night Doubleheaders" and tripleheaders, providing 50 over-the-air matches. You can find more details on accessing this free-to-air coverage in our guide on how to live stream the ION TV channel.

Rounding out the 2026 coverage is a mix of streaming-first platforms designed to maximize accessibility. Prime Video remains the exclusive home for the Friday Night Match of the Week, while the newly added Victory+ serves as a groundbreaking free streaming service hosting 57 matches, including the "Sunday Night Showcase." Any remaining matches not picked up by these national partners are available for free on NWSL+, the league’s own direct-to-consumer app. Between the broad reach of CBS, the historic volume on ESPN, and the free-to-stream options on Victory+ and NWSL+, fans have more ways than ever to follow the league’s 16 teams through the 2026 campaign.

Watch NWSL with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes will show 10 live games with Spanish commentary throughout this current season. The channel is available via the official ESPN app or through other streaming services, including Fubo and DirecTV.

NWSL Games by Broadcast Partner

Partner Total Matches Channels/Platforms Priority Content Windows CBS Sports 38 CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ NWSL Championship, 1 Semifinal, 1 Quarterfinal, Primetime Linear Matches ESPN / ABC 36 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App All 8 Decision Day Matches, 1 Semifinal, 2 Quarterfinals, Match of the Week Series Victory+ 57 Victory+ Streaming App Sunday Night Showcase, 32 Regular Season Matches Scripps Sports 50 ION Saturday Night Doubleheaders and Tripleheaders Prime Video 27 Prime Video (Amazon) Friday Night Match of the Week, Challenge Cup, 1 Quarterfinal NWSL+ 40 NWSL+ (Owned-and-Operated) Select Regular Season Matches and On-Demand Content

🛜 Watch NWSL soccer from anywhere with a VPN

If you are unable to watch NWSL soccer live in your area, or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.