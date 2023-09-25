Paramount+ review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

An all-you-need-to-know guide on the popular streaming service

Paramount+ is a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video with hours upon hours of on-demand content as well as some great live action in the world of sports too.

This article will equip you with everything you need to know on Paramount+ and whether or not the streaming service is for you.

So, without further adieu...

How much do Paramount+ plans cost?

Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $11.99 per month, $119.99 for the year.

What subscription plans are available on Paramount+?

Plan Per Month Per Year Essential $5.99 $59.99 with SHOWTIME $11.99 $119.99

The Essential plan will set back subscribers $5.99 (USD) every month, or they can sign up for an annual subscription which costs $59.99. The annual subscription saves $9.98.

The Premium Plan was recently replaced by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which is slightly more costly at $11.99 per month. It does, however, offer the benefit of being almost ad-free. An annual subscription costs $119.99, which means there is a saving of just over $20.

Do Paramount+ offer a free trial?

Yes! The good news is that, currently, the first seven days of using the service are free. This means those who are unsure can try it before they commit to an annual or rolling contract.

Simply head to the Paramount+ website using the link below and click on the button "Try It Free" button in the middle of your screen.

What devices can I stream Paramount+ on?

Paramount+ is available to stream on a number of devices, from streaming sticks to games consoles. The full list:

Apple TV

Apple iPhone and Apple iPad

Android TV (Google TV)

Android smartphones and tablet

Google Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Facebook Portal TV

Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Samsung TV (Tizen)

Vizio TV

LG TV

Roku

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Xfinity devices

Cox Contour

VIDAA TV

How do I sign up for Paramount+?

If you've read enough to be convinced to sign up for longer than the 7-day trial period, signing up for Paramount Plus is relatively simple:

Go to www.paramountplus.com and click on the Try Paramount+ button. You'll be taken to the Sign Up page.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to access live sports as well as everything else on the service.

What are the pros and cons of Paramount+?

There are plenty of benefits to Paramount Plus, but no streaming service is without its drawbacks. Here are some positives and negatives of Paramount+ that may help you decide if it is the service for you:

Pros

Cheap price point

Includes sports and entertainment

Competitive pricing

Great selection of soccer games

Cons

Limited entertainment library

SHOWTIME boxing events still require PPV purchase

How does Paramount+ compare with other streaming services?

Paramount+ Netflix Hulu Monthly Price $5.99 $6.99 $9.99 Offline Downloads Yes Yes Yes Live TV Yes No Yes Free trial length 7 days No 30 days

The Bottom Line

Paramount+'s biggest sell is it's affordable price point. If you happen to be a sports fan - and a soccer fan, in particular - bagging a subscription is a no-brainer. The entertainment they have on offer may not be able to compete with the likes of Netflix but new shows and movies are being added to their library all the time.