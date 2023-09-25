Paramount+ review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Paramount+ is a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video with hours upon hours of on-demand content as well as some great live action in the world of sports too.
This article will equip you with everything you need to know on Paramount+ and whether or not the streaming service is for you.
So, without further adieu...
How much do Paramount+ plans cost?
Plans for Paramount+ start at $5.99 per month, $59.99 for the year, and go up to $11.99 per month, $119.99 for the year.
What subscription plans are available on Paramount+?
|Plan
|Per Month
|Per Year
|Essential
|$5.99
|$59.99
|with SHOWTIME
|$11.99
|$119.99
The Essential plan will set back subscribers $5.99 (USD) every month, or they can sign up for an annual subscription which costs $59.99. The annual subscription saves $9.98.
The Premium Plan was recently replaced by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which is slightly more costly at $11.99 per month. It does, however, offer the benefit of being almost ad-free. An annual subscription costs $119.99, which means there is a saving of just over $20.
Do Paramount+ offer a free trial?
Yes! The good news is that, currently, the first seven days of using the service are free. This means those who are unsure can try it before they commit to an annual or rolling contract.
Simply head to the Paramount+ website using the link below and click on the button "Try It Free" button in the middle of your screen.
What devices can I stream Paramount+ on?
Paramount+ is available to stream on a number of devices, from streaming sticks to games consoles. The full list:
- Apple TV
- Apple iPhone and Apple iPad
- Android TV (Google TV)
- Android smartphones and tablet
- Google Chromecast
- Amazon Fire TV
- Facebook Portal TV
- Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5
- Samsung TV (Tizen)
- Vizio TV
- LG TV
- Roku
- Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
- Xfinity devices
- Cox Contour
- VIDAA TV
How do I sign up for Paramount+?
If you've read enough to be convinced to sign up for longer than the 7-day trial period, signing up for Paramount Plus is relatively simple:
- Go to www.paramountplus.com and click on the Try Paramount+ button. You'll be taken to the Sign Up page.
- Click "Sign Up for Paramount+".
- Click "Continue." You'll be prompted to create an account.
- Enter your full name, email address, and password of your choice, then click "Continue" to finish signing up. Note: Your email address and password will be your Paramount+ login.
- You'll be prompted to enter your payment information, then click “Start”.
Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to access live sports as well as everything else on the service.
What are the pros and cons of Paramount+?
There are plenty of benefits to Paramount Plus, but no streaming service is without its drawbacks. Here are some positives and negatives of Paramount+ that may help you decide if it is the service for you:
Pros
- Cheap price point
- Includes sports and entertainment
- Competitive pricing
- Great selection of soccer games
Cons
- Limited entertainment library
- SHOWTIME boxing events still require PPV purchase
How does Paramount+ compare with other streaming services?
|Paramount+
|Netflix
|Hulu
|Monthly Price
|$5.99
|$6.99
|$9.99
|Offline Downloads
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Live TV
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Free trial length
|7 days
|No
|30 days
The Bottom Line
Paramount+'s biggest sell is it's affordable price point. If you happen to be a sports fan - and a soccer fan, in particular - bagging a subscription is a no-brainer. The entertainment they have on offer may not be able to compete with the likes of Netflix but new shows and movies are being added to their library all the time.