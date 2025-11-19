Where to watch ION TV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ION TV channel?

ION Television, simply referred to as ION or ION TV, is a broadcast television network and FAST television channel owned by Scripps Networks. Launched in 1998 as Pax TV, it focused primarily on family-oriented programming. Under the Scripps ownership, the channel began shifting focus to sports packages with the inclusion of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the ION channel through five-day free trials on leading streaming services Fubo and DirecTV.

It's also available on YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

ION channel is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans. It is also available for free on Sling Freestream.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ION content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

