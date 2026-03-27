The Japan men's national soccer team is rightly regarded as one of Asia's most successful teams.

Since making their FIFA World Cup debut in 1998, Japan have qualified for every tournament since. Their teams are generally identifiable for their discipline, work rate, team ethic and technical skill. Hidetoshi Nakata and Keisuke Honda are among the most recognisable stars the country has produced in bygone years. Today, players like Takefusa Kubo and Kaoru Mitoma continue to showcase their talents in European soccer's top leagues.

To catch the Samurai Blue in their next upcoming live soccer games here in the United States, GOAL brings you the lowdown on everything you need to know.

Upcoming Japan TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

Where to watch Japan for free

International soccer is shown across a variety of channels here in the United States. Among them are ESPN, beIN Sports Connect and FOX Sports.

All of these channels, and more, are available via online streaming platforms that allow new customers the chance to try out their service using a free trial, such as Fubo or DirecTV.

Check out the table above, or GOAL's TV schedule page, to find the next Japan soccer game on the calendar or click the button below to start a free five day trial with Fubo.

Where to watch Japan worldwide

Worldwide broadcasters where you can usually find Japan soccer games live are listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Japan TBS China ZhiBo8 Laos BG Sports Thailand BG Sports Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Japan soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports