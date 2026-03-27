Where to watch and live stream international soccer friendly games

Upcoming soccer friendly TV schedule

The very first international friendly took place between Scotland and England. The game took place in front of a modest crowd of around 4,000 spectators and ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.Since then, it is safe to say that their popularity has grown. International friendly soccer games today take place in front of packed-out crowds in all quarters of the globe.Along the live attendees, dedicated supporters also regularly tune in to live broadcasts. Here,brings you everything you need to know about where to watch live international soccer friendly games here in the United States.

READ MORE: Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

Where to watch international soccer for free

International soccer games are shown on various channels here in the United States. Streaming platforms, including Fubo, DirecTV and Paramount+ offer new subscribers to watch their service for free before deciding on whether to commit a longer-term basis.

Fubo and DirecTV's free trials last five days, while Paramount+'s free trials last seven days.

The table above, as well as GOAL's TV schedule page, are great resources for finding specific games you want to tune in to.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on Fubo?

Where to watch international soccer with Spanish commentary

Among the TV channels to regularly show live international soccer here in the United States are UNIVERSO, TyC Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, Telemundo and Fox Deportes.

All of these channels, and others, broadcast their coverage with live Spanish commentary.

Where to watch worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada DAZN UK BBC | ITV MENA beIN Sports LATAM ESPN India Jio Hotstar

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest international soccer games by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).