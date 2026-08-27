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imago-sport-1077684863.jpgLaci Perenyi
Chris Dickens

German Bundesliga soccer: How to watch and live stream for FREE and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Bundesliga
Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt
Elversberg
Freiburg
Hamburger SV
Hoffenheim
FC Koeln
RB Leipzig
Mainz 05
Paderborn
Schalke 04
VfB Stuttgart
Union Berlin
Werder Bremen

Here is how you can catch Bundesliga soccer without paying a dime.

Team crestTeam crest
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Telemundo
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
FC Koeln vs Hoffenheim
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Elversberg vs Bayer Leverkusen
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Mainz 05 vs Paderborn
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV
USA Network

Watch live on

USA Network
Fubo
Telemundo
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Freiburg vs Werder Bremen
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
UNIVERSO
DirecTV Stream
Peacock
Team crestTeam crest
Augsburg vs Schalke 04
Peacock

You can watch many Bundesliga soccer matches for free in the USA, and have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.

Live TV Streaming Free Trials

If you don't have a traditional antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a premium live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends so you aren't charged a monthly bill.

Fubo is among the services that currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers across all packages. It's an ideal way to get access to most Bundesliga fixtures that take place across a Friday to Sunday weekend matchround. There's currently a first month deal which can offer customers up to $30 off.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

USA Network (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Watch the Bundesliga for FREE on FuboStart free trial

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because blockbuster matches are being broadcast on major local network channels rather than premium cable networks, you can watch them 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged straight into your television.

  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.

Telemundo Channel Numbers

For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the exact channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.

Here is where the networks land in the five largest US television markets:

New York Metro Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)

Los Angeles Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)

Chicago Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)

Houston Area

  • Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)
Watch the Bundesliga for FREE on FuboStart free trial

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