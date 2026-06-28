World Cup - Final Stage Boston Stadium

Today's game between Germany and Paraguay will kick-off at Jun 29, 2026, 4:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Germany vs Paraguay is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Germany and Paraguay meet in the World Cup round of 32 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Julian Nagelsmann's side topped Group E with relative comfort, but their final group outing — a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador — raised questions that have followed them into the knockout stage. Toni Kroos has warned publicly that defensive vulnerabilities and the muted form of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz must be addressed, or Germany risk an early exit. Nagelsmann has backed both players to rediscover their sharpness.

Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, has pushed back against criticism of his role in the Ecuador defeat, with the veteran goalkeeper insisting his positioning was not at fault. Lothar Matthaus has added to the noise by arguing that Joshua Kimmich is being wasted at right-back. There is no shortage of opinion surrounding this Germany squad.

Paraguay arrive as the quieter party. Gustavo Alfaro's side were battered 4-1 by the United States in their opener but steadied themselves with a 1-0 win over Turkiye before grinding out a 0-0 draw with Australia that was enough to advance as a third-place qualifier. They have kept clean sheets in their last two matches and will look to frustrate a Germany side that has shown it can be unsettled.

Die Mannschaft have scored 10 goals across three group games, with seven different players getting on the scoresheet. Super-substitute Deniz Undav has three of those goals without starting a match. Paraguay's Diego Gomez is suspended for this fixture, which weakens their midfield options against one of the more technically gifted sides left in the tournament.

The winners will face France or Sweden on July 4. For Germany, anything less than a convincing victory will deepen the scrutiny on Nagelsmann's setup. For Paraguay, reaching the last 16 would represent a genuine achievement.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Paraguay live.

How to watch Germany vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Germany head into this fixture without central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is ruled out through injury. Julian Nagelsmann's projected XI reads: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum, Jonathan Tah; Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha; Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz. There are no suspensions listed for the German squad.

Paraguay will be without Diego Gomez, who is suspended for this match. Gustavo Alfaro's projected starting lineup is: Orlando Gill; Gustavo Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Juan Caceres, Junior Alonso; Mauricio, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos. No injuries have been confirmed for the Paraguayan squad ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 N. Schlotterbeck Injuries and Suspensions 8 D. Gomez

Form

Germany have won three and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on June 25, which ended a run of back-to-back wins. Before that, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and Curacao 7-1 in the group stage, and won 2-1 away to the United States in a pre-tournament friendly. Their fifth result in the sequence was a 4-0 win over Finland in May. Across those five games, Germany scored 16 goals and conceded four.

Paraguay's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Australia on June 26, which secured their knockout-stage place as a third-place qualifier. They beat Turkiye 1-0 on June 20 and lost 4-1 to the United States on June 13. In pre-tournament friendlies, they defeated Nicaragua 4-0 but lost 2-1 to Morocco in March. Paraguay scored six goals across those five games and conceded seven, though they have not conceded in their last two fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches PAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany 3 - 3 Paraguay

Germany 1 - 0 Paraguay 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





Germany and Paraguay have met twice in available records. The most recent encounter was a 3-3 draw in a friendly on August 14, 2013. Before that, Germany beat Paraguay 1-0 in a World Cup group stage match on June 15, 2002. Germany hold the only outright win across the two meetings, with one draw shared between the sides.

Standings

Germany finished top of Group E, while Paraguay advanced from Group D in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: