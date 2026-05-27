How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with a Roku TV





The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and Roku devices provide one of the easiest ways for fans in the United States to stream every moment live from kickoff to the final.

Whether you are using a Roku Smart TV or a Roku Streaming Stick, fans across the United States will be able to access official World Cup broadcasters and streaming services directly through the Roku Channel Store. With FOX Sports holding the English-language broadcast rights in the US, Roku users can stream every match live through apps such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and the FOX Sports app, while Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage through Telemundo.

Here, GOAL breaks down how United States viewers can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Roku devices, including the best apps, subscription options, setup tips, and free viewing alternatives.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Roku in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have several streaming options available on Roku for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Every match of the tournament will air across FOX Sports networks in English, with Spanish-language coverage available through Telemundo and Universo.

The following Roku-compatible apps are expected to carry live World Cup coverage in the US:

Streaming App Coverage Subscription Required FOX Sports App English-language live matches and highlights TV provider login required Fubo Full live FOX and FS1 coverage Yes YouTube TV Full live FOX and FS1 coverage Yes Hulu + Live TV FOX Sports live channels Yes Sling TV Select FOX Sports coverage Yes Peacock Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo Yes Tubi Free highlights, analysis, and replays No

Which Roku devices support 2026 FIFA World Cup streaming?

Fans in the United States can stream the World Cup across the full Roku ecosystem, including:

Roku Device World Cup Streaming Support Roku Smart TVs Full support Roku Streaming Stick Full support Roku Express Full support Roku Ultra Full support with 4K streaming Roku Streambar Full support

As long as your Roku device is updated to the latest software version and connected to the internet, you will be able to download official streaming apps directly from the Roku Channel Store.

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Roku

Setting up your Roku device for the World Cup only takes a few minutes. Start by pressing the Home button on your Roku remote and navigating to the Streaming Store or Search option. From there, type the name of the app you want to install, such as Fubo, FOX Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Select the app from the search results, click Add Channel, and wait for the installation to complete. Once downloaded, the app will appear on your Roku home screen, where you can sign in with your subscription details or create a new account.

Fans are encouraged to install and test their apps before the tournament begins to avoid any delays on matchday.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Roku?

There will be limited free viewing options available for Roku users in the United States.

Fans with a Roku Smart TV can connect a digital HD antenna directly to their television to access local over-the-air FOX and Telemundo broadcasts for free in supported areas without needing a cable subscription.

Additionally, Tubi is expected to provide free World Cup-related content throughout the tournament, including match highlights, condensed replays, analysis shows, and behind-the-scenes coverage.

However, full live streaming access to every World Cup match in the United States will generally require a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Roku?

Yes. Fans using supported Roku devices such as Roku Ultra and compatible Roku Smart TVs will be able to stream select 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in 4K resolution, depending on the streaming service and broadcaster availability.

FOX Sports has previously offered major football events in 4K, meaning platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV could once again provide ultra-high-definition coverage for select World Cup fixtures.

To stream in 4K, viewers will need:

A compatible Roku device

A 4K television

High-speed internet

A streaming package that includes 4K access

Can you use YouTube and TikTok on Roku for World Cup content?

While full live matches are unlikely to stream directly through social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTok have official Roku apps available through the Roku Channel Store.

Downloading these apps allows fans to follow the tournament’s digital coverage directly on their television, including official FIFA highlights, goal clips, creator-led analysis, post-match reactions, interviews, Shorts, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition.

The official FIFA YouTube channel is also expected to become a major hub for highlights, tactical analysis, archive footage, and daily World Cup coverage during the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup guide



