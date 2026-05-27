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Celine Abrahams

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with a Roku TV

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

GOAL explains how fans in the United States can stream live 2026 FIFA World Cup matches on their Roku devices.


Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and Roku devices provide one of the easiest ways for fans in the United States to stream every moment live from kickoff to the final.

Whether you are using a Roku Smart TV or a Roku Streaming Stick, fans across the United States will be able to access official World Cup broadcasters and streaming services directly through the Roku Channel Store. With FOX Sports holding the English-language broadcast rights in the US, Roku users can stream every match live through apps such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and the FOX Sports app, while Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage through Telemundo.

Here, GOAL breaks down how United States viewers can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Roku devices, including the best apps, subscription options, setup tips, and free viewing alternatives.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Roku in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have several streaming options available on Roku for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Every match of the tournament will air across FOX Sports networks in English, with Spanish-language coverage available through Telemundo and Universo.

The following Roku-compatible apps are expected to carry live World Cup coverage in the US:

Streaming App

Coverage

Subscription Required

FOX Sports App

English-language live matches and highlights

TV provider login required

Fubo

Full live FOX and FS1 coverage

Yes

YouTube TV

Full live FOX and FS1 coverage

Yes

Hulu + Live TV

FOX Sports live channels

Yes

Sling TV

Select FOX Sports coverage

Yes

Peacock

Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo

Yes

Tubi

Free highlights, analysis, and replays

No

English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99

Which Roku devices support 2026 FIFA World Cup streaming?

Fans in the United States can stream the World Cup across the full Roku ecosystem, including:

Roku Device

World Cup Streaming Support

Roku Smart TVs

Full support

Roku Streaming Stick

Full support

Roku Express

Full support

Roku Ultra

Full support with 4K streaming

Roku Streambar

Full support

As long as your Roku device is updated to the latest software version and connected to the internet, you will be able to download official streaming apps directly from the Roku Channel Store.

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Roku

Setting up your Roku device for the World Cup only takes a few minutes. Start by pressing the Home button on your Roku remote and navigating to the Streaming Store or Search option. From there, type the name of the app you want to install, such as Fubo, FOX Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Select the app from the search results, click Add Channel, and wait for the installation to complete. Once downloaded, the app will appear on your Roku home screen, where you can sign in with your subscription details or create a new account.

Fans are encouraged to install and test their apps before the tournament begins to avoid any delays on matchday.

Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Roku?

There will be limited free viewing options available for Roku users in the United States.

Fans with a Roku Smart TV can connect a digital HD antenna directly to their television to access local over-the-air FOX and Telemundo broadcasts for free in supported areas without needing a cable subscription.

Additionally, Tubi is expected to provide free World Cup-related content throughout the tournament, including match highlights, condensed replays, analysis shows, and behind-the-scenes coverage.

However, full live streaming access to every World Cup match in the United States will generally require a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99
Weekend coverage
Sling TV logo (large)

Weekend Pass

Offers Friday to Sunday access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekends from$9.99
Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99

Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Roku?

Yes. Fans using supported Roku devices such as Roku Ultra and compatible Roku Smart TVs will be able to stream select 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in 4K resolution, depending on the streaming service and broadcaster availability.

FOX Sports has previously offered major football events in 4K, meaning platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV could once again provide ultra-high-definition coverage for select World Cup fixtures.

To stream in 4K, viewers will need:

  • A compatible Roku device
  • A 4K television
  • High-speed internet
  • A streaming package that includes 4K access

Can you use YouTube and TikTok on Roku for World Cup content?

While full live matches are unlikely to stream directly through social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTok have official Roku apps available through the Roku Channel Store.

Downloading these apps allows fans to follow the tournament’s digital coverage directly on their television, including official FIFA highlights, goal clips, creator-led analysis, post-match reactions, interviews, Shorts, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition.

The official FIFA YouTube channel is also expected to become a major hub for highlights, tactical analysis, archive footage, and daily World Cup coverage during the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup guide

Mexico vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Tubi
South Korea vs Czechia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Tubi
Qatar vs Switzerland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Haiti vs Scotland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Australia vs Turkiye
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Sweden vs Tunisia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Iran vs New Zealand
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Iraq vs Norway
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Austria vs Jordan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ghana vs Panama
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Czechia vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Mexico vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Australia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Scotland vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Sweden
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ecuador vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Tunisia vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Iran
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
New Zealand vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Austria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Iraq
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Norway vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Jordan vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Ghana
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Panama vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Colombia vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Canada
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Scotland vs Brazil
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Morocco vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
South Africa vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Czechia vs Mexico
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One


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