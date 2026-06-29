Watch for FREE: Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Brazil vs. Japan World Cup match for absolutely free.
READ MORE: Watch Brazil vs Japan
The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 29, 2026 (12:00 PM Eastern Time / 9:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. This crucial knockout fixture features a high-stakes, win-or-go-home battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16. While five-time world champions Brazil are eager to assert their historical dominance, the Samurai Blue enter the match full of belief, looking to repeat their historic 3-2 upset victory over the Seleção from late last year.
Watch Brazil vs Japan for FREE
If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.
Provider
Trial length
Channels
5 days
5 days
Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna
Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.
- For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
- For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.
FOX Channel Guide
If you are looking to catch the English-language commentary on your local over-the-air affiliate, check the table below to find the correct channel for your metropolitan area:
Media Market / Coverage Area
FOX Affiliate Station
Virtual Channel Number
New York Metro Area
WNYW
Channel 5
Los Angeles Area
KTTV
Channel 11
Chicago Area
WFLD
Channel 32
Dallas–Fort Worth Area
KDFW
Channel 4
Houston Area
KRIV
Channel 26
Atlanta Area
WAGA-TV
Channel 5
Philadelphia Area
WTXF-TV
Channel 29
Washington, D.C. Area
WTTG
Channel 5
Boston Area
WFXT
Channel 25
Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area
WSVN
Channel 7
San Francisco Bay Area
KTVU
Channel 2
Phoenix Area
KSAZ-TV
Channel 10
Telemundo Channel Guide (Spanish Broadcast)
For viewers looking to experience the iconic high-energy Spanish broadcast over the air, check the table below for the corresponding Telemundo station in your local market:
Media Market / Coverage Area
Telemundo Affiliate Station
Virtual Channel Number
New York Metro Area
WNJU
Channel 47
Los Angeles Area
KVEA
Channel 52
Chicago Area
WSNS-TV
Channel 44
Dallas–Fort Worth Area
KXTX-TV
Channel 39
Houston Area
KTMD
Channel 47
Atlanta Area
WKTB-CD
Channel 47
Philadelphia Area
WWSI
Channel 62
Washington, D.C. Area
WZDC-CD
Channel 44
Boston Area
WNEU
Channel 60
Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area
WSCV
Channel 51
San Francisco Bay Area
KSTS
Channel 48
Phoenix Area
KTAZ
Channel 39