Watch for FREE: Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Brazil vs. Japan World Cup match for absolutely free.

READ MORE: Watch Brazil vs Japan

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 29, 2026 (12:00 PM Eastern Time / 9:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. This crucial knockout fixture features a high-stakes, win-or-go-home battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16. While five-time world champions Brazil are eager to assert their historical dominance, the Samurai Blue enter the match full of belief, looking to repeat their historic 3-2 upset victory over the Seleção from late last year.

Watch Brazil vs Japan for FREE

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

FOX Channel Guide

If you are looking to catch the English-language commentary on your local over-the-air affiliate, check the table below to find the correct channel for your metropolitan area:

Media Market / Coverage Area FOX Affiliate Station Virtual Channel Number New York Metro Area WNYW Channel 5 Los Angeles Area KTTV Channel 11 Chicago Area WFLD Channel 32 Dallas–Fort Worth Area KDFW Channel 4 Houston Area KRIV Channel 26 Atlanta Area WAGA-TV Channel 5 Philadelphia Area WTXF-TV Channel 29 Washington, D.C. Area WTTG Channel 5 Boston Area WFXT Channel 25 Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area WSVN Channel 7 San Francisco Bay Area KTVU Channel 2 Phoenix Area KSAZ-TV Channel 10

Telemundo Channel Guide (Spanish Broadcast)

For viewers looking to experience the iconic high-energy Spanish broadcast over the air, check the table below for the corresponding Telemundo station in your local market: