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Watch for FREE: Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Japan
Brazil
Japan
World Cup

Find out how to catch the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup clash without paying a dime.

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Brazil vs. Japan World Cup match for absolutely free.

READ MORE: Watch Brazil vs Japan

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 29, 2026 (12:00 PM Eastern Time / 9:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. This crucial knockout fixture features a high-stakes, win-or-go-home battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16. While five-time world champions Brazil are eager to assert their historical dominance, the Samurai Blue enter the match full of belief, looking to repeat their historic 3-2 upset victory over the Seleção from late last year.

Watch Brazil vs Japan for FREE

Stream Brazil vs Japan for FREEStart 5 day trial

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider

Trial length

Channels

Fubo

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

DirecTV Stream

5 days

FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

Power Rankings

  • For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
  • For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.
Stream Brazil vs Japan for FREEStart 5 day trial

FOX Channel Guide

If you are looking to catch the English-language commentary on your local over-the-air affiliate, check the table below to find the correct channel for your metropolitan area:

Media Market / Coverage Area

FOX Affiliate Station

Virtual Channel Number

New York Metro Area

WNYW

Channel 5

Los Angeles Area

KTTV

Channel 11

Chicago Area

WFLD

Channel 32

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

KDFW

Channel 4

Houston Area

KRIV

Channel 26

Atlanta Area

WAGA-TV

Channel 5

Philadelphia Area

WTXF-TV

Channel 29

Washington, D.C. Area

WTTG

Channel 5

Boston Area

WFXT

Channel 25

Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area

WSVN

Channel 7

San Francisco Bay Area

KTVU

Channel 2

Phoenix Area

KSAZ-TV

Channel 10

Telemundo Channel Guide (Spanish Broadcast)

For viewers looking to experience the iconic high-energy Spanish broadcast over the air, check the table below for the corresponding Telemundo station in your local market:

Media Market / Coverage Area

Telemundo Affiliate Station

Virtual Channel Number

New York Metro Area

WNJU

Channel 47

Los Angeles Area

KVEA

Channel 52

Chicago Area

WSNS-TV

Channel 44

Dallas–Fort Worth Area

KXTX-TV

Channel 39

Houston Area

KTMD

Channel 47

Atlanta Area

WKTB-CD

Channel 47

Philadelphia Area

WWSI

Channel 62

Washington, D.C. Area

WZDC-CD

Channel 44

Boston Area

WNEU

Channel 60

Miami–Fort Lauderdale Area

WSCV

Channel 51

San Francisco Bay Area

KSTS

Channel 48

Phoenix Area

KTAZ

Channel 39

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