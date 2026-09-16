Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Lotto Park

Today's game between Anderlecht and Lyon will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Anderlecht vs Lyon is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Anderlecht host Lyon at Lotto Park in the Europa League, with both sides entering the competition off the back of contrasting domestic campaigns.

Anderlecht come into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though a heavy 3-0 defeat to Union St. Gilloise last month remains a fresh reminder of their vulnerability against top Belgian opposition.

Lyon arrive in Anderlecht under Paulo Fonseca having shown resilience in Ligue 1, picking up results against Auxerre and Toulouse, but their European pedigree was tested in Champions League qualification, where they fell to Fenerbahce.

Fonseca's side drew 0-0 with Paris FC in their most recent outing, meaning goals have not come easily in recent weeks. Whether that changes against a Belgian side buoyed by home support remains to be seen.

Vitor Bruno's Anderlecht secured their place in the group stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Kairat Almaty in Europa League qualification, and will look to carry that momentum into their opening league-phase fixture.

Both teams sit level on points at the top of the Europa League table, making this an intriguing early test of their continental ambitions.

For details on how to watch the match live, read on.

How to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht are managed by Vitor Bruno for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca has also yet to confirm his squad selection. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Anderlecht head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-1 victory away at KV Mechelen on September 11, following a goalless draw with Genk. The one blemish in that run was a 3-0 home loss to Union St. Gilloise on August 30. Across those five matches, Anderlecht scored five goals and conceded four.

Lyon's recent form reads one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four completed matches, with a 0-0 stalemate against Paris FC on September 12 their latest result. Their best performance in the period came in a 3-1 win over Auxerre on September 4. Lyon scored six goals across those five matches while conceding five, including the 1-2 loss to Fenerbahce in Champions League qualification.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on July 16, 2022, when Lyon won 2-3 at Anderlecht's ground, though the sides also played a second friendly on the same day, with Anderlecht winning 3-0. In competitive action, the last encounter dates back to 2009, when Lyon beat Anderlecht 1-3 in a Champions League qualification tie at Lotto Park, having already won the first leg 5-1. Across the five meetings in this dataset, Lyon hold the superior record with three wins to Anderlecht's two.

Standings

Both Anderlecht and Lyon are currently level at the top of the Europa League table, each holding first position in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anderlecht vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: