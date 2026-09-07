Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 7 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Neom SC will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Hilal vs Neom SC is available to watch live on the following TV channels and streaming platforms.

Al Hilal host Neom SC at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in Matchday 6 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season, with Simone Inzaghi's side looking to extend their perfect start to the campaign.

Al Hilal are the only team in the division yet to drop a point, sitting top of the table with five wins from five. Their latest result was a 2-0 victory at Al Shabab in the Riyadh derby, goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves sealing a comfortable win.

The defending champions are hunting back the title they lost to Al Nassr last season, and the early signs suggest Inzaghi has built a side capable of doing exactly that. Seventeen goals scored and just three conceded across five matches underlines their dominance so far.

Neom SC arrive in seventh place, managed by Christophe Galtier. They come into this fixture with mixed recent form, having won their last league outing 3-0 against Al Khaleej but losing two of their previous three Saudi Pro League games.

The visitors have shown they can beat lower-ranked opposition convincingly, but trips to the Kingdom Arena represent a different level of challenge. Neom have lost both of their previous meetings with Al Hilal in this competition.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Simone Inzaghi has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Al Hilal. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Neom SC, Christophe Galtier's squad details are also unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Al Hilal have won all five of their Saudi Pro League matches this season, recording a perfect W-W-W-W-W run that also includes a King Cup victory over Al-Raed. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Al Shabab, and they beat Al Ahli 3-0 in their previous home fixture. Across those five league matches, they have scored 17 goals and conceded just three, with a 5-1 away win at Al Khaleej among the standout results.

Neom SC have a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their latest outing was a 3-0 league win over Al Khaleej, but they lost 1-0 to Al Riyadh and 2-0 to Al Qadsiah in their two preceding Saudi Pro League fixtures. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Saudi Pro League on May 16, 2026, when Al Hilal won 2-0 at home. Before that, Al Hilal also won 2-1 away at Neom SC on January 18, 2026. Al Hilal have won both recorded encounters, scoring four goals and conceding one across the two matches.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal sit in first place while Neom SC are in seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Neom SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: