Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Titans versus Patriots 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New England Patriots (2-6) are in the middle of a rebuild, yet they’re fresh off a significant victory, hoping to carry that momentum into their matchup against another team facing struggles, the Tennessee Titans (1-7).

For the New York Jets, a loss to the Patriots may have been the moment that signaled the season's downturn, spoiling the "super-team" narrative in a hard-fought but gritty win that gave New England a needed morale boost amid a challenging season.

The Titans, meanwhile, hit rock bottom last week after suffering a crushing 38-point defeat to the Detroit Lions. They stand alongside one other team with just one victory, and they’ll aim to turn the tide by joining the Patriots in search of a much-needed win.

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Titans will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 233 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Tennessee Titans team news

Rookie quarterback Will Levis has been out recently due to a shoulder injury, remaining limited in practice as of Thursday, leaving his status questionable for the game. So far, Levis has thrown for 699 yards with a 5:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.

Mason Rudolph has been filling in during Levis' absence, throwing for 266 yards last week, bringing his season total to 566 passing yards with a 2:3 TD-to-INT ratio. On the ground, Tony Pollard has shown consistency, reaching 80 yards five times, accumulating 494 rushing yards on the year. Calvin Ridley led the receiving efforts with 143 yards last week, totaling 326 receiving yards, while Tyler Boyd has contributed 184 yards this season. Defensively, Tennessee has largely held steady, allowing 24 or fewer points in all but two games, those exceptions being against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Neck M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral D. Radunz Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Spears Running Back Out Hamstring A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Inactive Knee K. Fulton Cornerback Out Hamstring A. Hooker Safety Questionable Groin J. Duncan Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps W. Levis Quarterback Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Sweat Nose Tackle Questionable Hip T. Boyd Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder T. Avery Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Rupcich Offensive Lineman Out Triceps T. Pollard Running Back Questionable Foot

New England Patriots team news

For New England, Drake Maye has stepped up as the quarterback in recent games, filling in for Jacoby Brissett. The rookie quarterback is giving fans a reason to feel hopeful but sustained a concussion early in last week's win, rendering him questionable for this week. Maye, limited in practice Thursday, has logged 565 passing yards with a 5:2 TD-to-INT ratio. If Maye can’t take the field, Brissett will step back in. Last week, Brissett recorded 132 passing yards, bringing his season total to 828 yards with a 2:1 TD-to-INT ratio.

In the run game, Rhamondre Stevenson picked up 45 rushing yards last week, bringing his season total to 422 yards with one 100-yard game. Hunter Henry led the Patriots’ receivers with 45 yards against the Jets and tops the team with 458 receiving yards overall. Demario Douglas has added 271 yards of his own. The Patriots’ offense has reached the 21-point mark in two of their last three games, though their season average sits at just 261 total yards per game.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Strange Guard Physically unable to perform Knee J. Peppers Safety Commissioner's Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Ankle K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Jordan Guard Questionable Ankle M. Bryant Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Maye Quarterback Questionable Concussion C. Elliss Linebacker Questionable Abdomen J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck

