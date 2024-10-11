How to watch and listen to Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A classic SEC showdown returns to Rocky Top this weekend, with both No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and Florida Gators (3-2) holding 1-1 records in conference play as they clash in Week 7 of college football action.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators: Date and kick-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Florida Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Neyland Stadium Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE) | Home: 191 (CAR), 961 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators team news & key players

Tennessee Volunteers team news

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a nightmare loss in early October, watching their unbeaten record and Top 5 ranking crumble in a shocking upset to Arkansas. The Vols' offense struggled to find its rhythm, managing just two touchdowns in the third quarter and totaling only 16 first downs throughout the game. Tennessee recorded 332 yards overall but a mere 158 passing, averaging just 5.4 yards per pass attempt.

Despite the setback, they remain second in the SEC with 519 yards per game and lead the conference with an impressive 46 points per game. Dylan Sampson has been a standout, ranking second in the SEC with 587 rushing yards and holding the No. 2 spot nationwide with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Florida Gators team news

The Gators clinched their second consecutive win last weekend, fending off UCF's second-half surge to hold onto the victory. After a strong start with 24 points in the first half, their offense quieted down, yet still managed 359 total yards and 18 first downs by the end. Florida’s offense currently ranks 11th in the SEC, averaging 30.2 points and 411.2 yards per game. Graham Mertz completed 19 of 23 attempts, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown against UCF, putting the senior quarterback at 15th in the conference with 667 passing yards. Freshman teammate DJ Lagway went 4-for-4 for 50 yards in that same game, landing him 14th with 667 passing yards as well.

On the defensive side, while Florida has had its share of struggles this season, they held firm enough to prevent UCF from staging a complete comeback last week. The team has amassed 13 sacks so far, led by edge rushers Tyreak Sapp and Georgia Gumbs Jr., who each have 2.5 to their name.

