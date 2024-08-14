College football 2024: Top 5 favorites for Heisman Trophy

The race for the 2024 Heisman Trophy is set to feature a fresh cast of contenders around college football.

The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and every athlete dreams of hoisting the Heisman Trophy when the season concludes.

The race for the Heisman in 2024 is expected to be wide open, with plenty of contenders vying for the honor. Jayden Daniels claimed the award in 2023 but is now gearing up for his NFL career with Washington Commanders.

Of the top-10 finishers from last year’s voting, only Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (sixth) and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (seventh) are returning, with Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), and Jordan Travis (New York Jets) all selected in the 2024 NFL Draft as well.

But we already have a decent idea of the front-runners in 2024. Let's take an early look at the leading candidates for the most coveted award in college football.

