Few sports capture the imagination below professional level quite like college football, with teams from across the nation all jockeying to win a National Championship, while loads of young athletes look to impress NFL teams in the hopes of a professional future.
This season is set to bring forth a new era in the sport as the NCAA introduces the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff system, that will be sure to add new wrinkles into what was already set to be an exciting year.
Even without the introduction of the new playoff system, this season of college football had the potential be a 'changing of the guard,' year with legendary head coach Nick Saban retiring from the Alabama Crimson Tide, defending National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh departing to the NFL, and loads of player movement in the transfer portal.
Furthermore, with coverage traditionally split among ABC and ESPN affiliate channels, there's seldom a need to pick up a costly subscription package to catch most of the action, though you will still need other channels to ensure you can stay on top of it all.
So, just how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of college football in 2024? Allow GOAL to guide you through your channel options and packages, so you can decide just what you want and need to watch and live stream the sport this year.
College Football TV & Streaming Breakdown
|Conference
|TV Channel
|Streaming Service
|American Athletic
|ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, NBC, Big 10 Network, Pac-12, ABC, ACC
|ESPN+, Peacock
|Atlantic Coast
|ABC, NBC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, The CW
|Big 12
|Fox, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBC, CBS, Longhorn Network
|ESPN+
|Big Sky
|ABC, FOX, Pac-12, MidNetwork, Scripps Network
|ESPN+
|Big South - OVC
|ESPN3
|ESPN+
|Big Ten
|CBS, FOX, FS1, NBC, Big 10 Network
|Coastal Athletic Association
|Fox Sports, NBC, ACC ESPN
|ROKU (CAA.TV), ESPN+
|Conference USA
|CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX Sports, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and SEC Network.
|ESPN+, Peacock
|Independent (FBS)
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC, Fox, FS1, NBC, FloSports, CBS, Pac-12, ABC, Midco, ACCN
|ESPN+, Peacock
|Ivy League
|ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3
|ESPN+
|Mid-American
|ESPN2, ESPNU, ACCN, CBS, Big 10 Network
|ESPN+
|Mid-Eastern American
|ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ABC
|ESPN+
|Missouri Valley
|SEC, ABC and Midco Sports
|ESPN+
|Mountain West
|CBS and Fox Sports
|Northeast
|NEC Front Row, ESPN3
|Pacific-12
|ESPN, ESPNU, SEC, Pac-12, CBS, ABC, FOX, FS1 and NBC.
|Peacock
|Patriot League
|FloSports, ACCN and NEC Front Row.
|ESPN+
|Pioneer League
|FloSports, Midco Sports
|ESPN+
|SEC
|SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS, ABC and ACC Network
|SEC Network Plus, ESPN+
|Southern
|ESPN, ACCN, FloSports, The CW.
|SEC Network Plus, ESPN+
|Southland
|SEC Network, The CW, CusaTV
|ESPN+
|Southwestern
|ABC, ESPNU, ESPN2
|ESPN+
|Sun Belt
|ESPN, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACCN, Big Ten Network, FS1 and CBS
|ESPN+