This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
College Football Getty Images
Bethany-May Rowe

How to watch and live stream college football in 2024

TV Guide & Streaming
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Here's how you can stay on top of all the action across the college football scene

Editors' pick

ESPN+

Access to numerous conferences inc. Big 12, Ivy League, Mid-American and many more. Breakdown in article.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: 3

Free trial: No

Monthly from

$9.99

Get ESPN+

Few sports capture the imagination below professional level quite like college football, with teams from across the nation all jockeying to win a National Championship, while loads of young athletes look to impress NFL teams in the hopes of a professional future.

This season is set to bring forth a new era in the sport as the NCAA introduces the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff system, that will be sure to add new wrinkles into what was already set to be an exciting year.

Even without the introduction of the new playoff system, this season of college football had the potential be a 'changing of the guard,' year with legendary head coach Nick Saban retiring from the Alabama Crimson Tide, defending National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh departing to the NFL, and loads of player movement in the transfer portal.

Furthermore, with coverage traditionally split among ABC and ESPN affiliate channels, there's seldom a need to pick up a costly subscription package to catch most of the action, though you will still need other channels to ensure you can stay on top of it all.

So, just how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of college football in 2024? Allow GOAL to guide you through your channel options and packages, so you can decide just what you want and need to watch and live stream the sport this year.

College Football TV & Streaming Breakdown

ConferenceTV ChannelStreaming Service
American AthleticESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, NBC, Big 10 Network, Pac-12, ABC, ACCESPN+, Peacock
Atlantic CoastABC, NBC, ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, The CW
Big 12Fox, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBC, CBS, Longhorn NetworkESPN+
Big SkyABC, FOX, Pac-12, MidNetwork, Scripps NetworkESPN+
Big South - OVCESPN3ESPN+
Big TenCBS, FOX, FS1, NBC, Big 10 Network
Coastal Athletic AssociationFox Sports, NBC, ACC ESPNROKU (CAA.TV), ESPN+
Conference USACBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX Sports, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and SEC Network.ESPN+, Peacock
Independent (FBS)ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC, Fox, FS1, NBC, FloSports, CBS, Pac-12, ABC, Midco, ACCNESPN+, Peacock
Ivy LeagueESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3ESPN+
Mid-AmericanESPN2, ESPNU, ACCN, CBS, Big 10 NetworkESPN+
Mid-Eastern AmericanESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3 and ABCESPN+
Missouri ValleySEC, ABC and Midco SportsESPN+
Mountain WestCBS and Fox Sports
NortheastNEC Front Row, ESPN3
Pacific-12ESPN, ESPNU, SEC, Pac-12, CBS, ABC, FOX, FS1 and NBC.Peacock
Patriot LeagueFloSports, ACCN and NEC Front Row.ESPN+
Pioneer LeagueFloSports, Midco SportsESPN+
SECSEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, CBS, ABC and ACC NetworkSEC Network Plus, ESPN+
SouthernESPN, ACCN, FloSports, The CW.SEC Network Plus, ESPN+
SouthlandSEC Network, The CW, CusaTVESPN+
SouthwesternABC, ESPNU, ESPN2ESPN+
Sun BeltESPN, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACCN, Big Ten Network, FS1 and CBSESPN+