Here's how you can stay on top of all the action across the college football scene

Few sports capture the imagination below professional level quite like college football, with teams from across the nation all jockeying to win a National Championship, while loads of young athletes look to impress NFL teams in the hopes of a professional future.

This season is set to bring forth a new era in the sport as the NCAA introduces the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff system, that will be sure to add new wrinkles into what was already set to be an exciting year.

Even without the introduction of the new playoff system, this season of college football had the potential be a 'changing of the guard,' year with legendary head coach Nick Saban retiring from the Alabama Crimson Tide, defending National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh departing to the NFL, and loads of player movement in the transfer portal.

Furthermore, with coverage traditionally split among ABC and ESPN affiliate channels, there's seldom a need to pick up a costly subscription package to catch most of the action, though you will still need other channels to ensure you can stay on top of it all.

So, just how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of college football in 2024? Allow GOAL to guide you through your channel options and packages, so you can decide just what you want and need to watch and live stream the sport this year.

College Football TV & Streaming Breakdown