Top storylines to watch in college football during the 2024 season

GOAL lists storylines worth paying the most attention ahead of the 2024 college football season.

The calendar has flipped to August, which means undivided attention and focus must be paid to the upcoming 2024 college football season, with plenty of storylines spilling around.

As always, the spotlight in college football is on the quarterbacks. Some programs have seen promising young quarterbacks or transfers shine during the spring games, while others, like reigning champion Michigan, have left their scrimmages with ongoing competitions for the starting position.

Plus, especially in today's era of player movement, transfers can command a bright spotlight in the offseason, whereas the SEC has a handful of new programs that seemingly landed big transfers at key positions.

With all of that in mind, GOAL highlights the stories that are generating the most buzz among the fans and analysts as the new season approaches.

