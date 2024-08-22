Top College Football Freshmen in Best Positions to make an impact in 2024

GOAL takes a look at top College Football freshmen prospects who are set to make the biggest impacts on the 2024 season when the teams hit the field.

With the college football season just around the corner, many true freshmen are battling for their place on the field. While transfers and upperclassmen strive to hold off these newcomers, each season sees several first-year players make an immediate impact and secure starting roles.

Last year, safety Caleb Downs emerged as one of Alabama's top defenders, and Miami featured key players like Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa on their defensive and offensive lines, respectively.

The list of freshmen who made significant contributions last season is extensive, and it's expected that a new crop of freshmen will step up as key playmakers for their teams this year.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at top freshmen prospects who are set to play significant roles when the teams hit the field and the fight songs start playing for real soon.

