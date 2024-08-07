College football 2024: Five names to follow from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

GOAL lists five names from Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List worth paying the most attention in the upcoming 2024 college football season.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the top defensive player in FBS, as determined by the Football Writers Association of America.

Since its inception in 1993, the trophy has recognized some of the most prominent stars in college football, many of whom have gone on to make significant impacts in the NFL.

This week, the Football Writers Association of America unveiled the watch list for the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, featuring 75 standout defensive players from 56 different schools.

With all of that in mind, GOAL highlights the biggest names on the list ahead of the 2024 college football season, headlined by Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson

