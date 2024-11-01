How to watch and listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina versus Texas A&M NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a decisive victory last week, No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (7-1, 5-0 SEC) aims to maintain its perfect Southeastern conference record as it heads to Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on Texas A&M Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies

Audio Stream: Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | Away: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Texas A&M Aggies team news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

LaNorris Sellers has thrown five touchdown passes while tossing four interceptions across seven games, completing 63.1% of his attempts for 961 yards, averaging 137.3 yards per game. Sellers has also contributed on the ground with 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Raheim Sanders has been a key player for the Gamecocks, rushing for 426 yards (averaging 60.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns in seven contests. Mazeo Bennett has been productive as a receiver, tallying 19 catches for 270 yards (38.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns. Additionally, Robby Ashford has added 183 rushing yards and one touchdown to the offense.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

The Aggies' offense has been heavily reliant on Le'Veon Moss, who has racked up 757 rushing yards, averaging an impressive 94.6 yards per game, along with 10 rushing touchdowns. Moss has also contributed in the passing game, securing nine receptions on 16 targets for 121 yards, although he has yet to find the end zone through the air.

Marcel Reed has appeared in seven games this season, accumulating 655 passing yards with a remarkable six touchdown passes and no interceptions, achieving a completion percentage of 55.6%. On the ground, Reed has also been effective, rushing for 288 yards at a rate of 5.5 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns.

In addition, Amari Daniels has gained 383 rushing yards (averaging 47.9 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns, maintaining a solid average of 4.7 yards per carry over eight games.

