How to watch and listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A pivotal SEC clash is set for Saturday as No. 21 South Carolina welcomes No. 23 Missouri in a showdown of College Football Playoff-ranked teams.

South Carolina vs Missouri Tigers: Date and kick-off time

South Carolina will take on Missouri in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 4:15 pm EDT or 1:15 pm PT, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.

Date Saturday, November 16, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm EDT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, SC

How to watch South Carolina vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SECN

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jordan Rodgers (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina vs Missouri Tigers

Audio Stream: Home: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE) | Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

South Carolina vs Missouri Tigers team news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

The South Carolina Gamecocks come into this matchup on the back of wins over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, with a game against Wofford on the horizon. The Gamecocks have triumphed in three of their last five home matchups. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has completed 61.5% of his throws for 1,450 yards, tallying 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Joshua Simon lead the receiving unit with a combined 646 yards and 8 touchdowns, while Raheim Sanders adds depth with 16 catches.

South Carolina’s ground game is averaging 180.7 yards per outing, with Sanders setting the pace at 696 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, the Gamecocks are holding opponents to 17.6 points and 299.9 yards per game. Nick Emmanwori heads the defense with 60 tackles, while Kyle Kennard has registered 9.5 sacks, and Jalon Kilgore leads with 3 interceptions.

Missouri Tigers team news

The Missouri Tigers recently topped Oklahoma but fell short against Alabama. They're set to face Mississippi State next. Currently, the Tigers have dropped two of their last three games on the road. Quarterback Brady Cook has been steady, completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,575 yards, along with 7 touchdowns and just 1 interception. Receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III have been formidable, combining for 1,057 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, while Mookie Cooper has chipped in with 12 receptions.

On the ground, Missouri is averaging 167.6 rushing yards per game, with Nate Noel leading the charge, totaling 534 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Defensively, the Tigers allow an average of 18.4 points and 294.9 yards per game. Corey Flagg Jr. is the team’s leading tackler with 57 stops, while Johnny Walker Jr. has recorded 4.5 sacks, and Dreyden Norwood has snagged one interception.

